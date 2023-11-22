How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma State Cowboys

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team looks to become bowl eligible in the Cougars’ final regular season game of the 2023 season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys football game

The Cowboys will host the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

It will be the first time that BYU has played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU will enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State currently owns an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the BYU vs. Oklahoma State football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ABC

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Oklahoma State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma State

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys have played two times previously. Oklahoma State owns a 2-0 lead in the series.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave BYU an 18.3 percent chance of upsetting Oklahoma State.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

