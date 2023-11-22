On the Site:
How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against UNC

Nov 22, 2023, 9:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer is hosting an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight match on its home pitch.

No. 1-seed BYU will face No. 3-seed North Carolina from the ACC at South Field on Friday, November 24, 2023. The winner will advance to the NCAA Tournament’s College Cup in Cary, North Carolina.

This is a revenge spot for BYU as North Carolina ended the Cougars season last year in the NCAA Sweet 16 round. The Tar Heels went on to the College Cup and were the National Runner-Up a season ago.

North Carolina is the most accomplished women’s soccer program in the NCAA. The Tar Heels have won 21 titles in their history. BYU is seeking its first title and second overall College Cup appearance.

These two programs have only met twice, both coming in the NCAA Tournament—last year’s Sweet 16 matchup and in 2012 on South Field when BYU was also a No. 1 seed. The Tar Heels won that match 11 years ago.

BYU is looking for its first win all-time against North Carolina.

Here are all the details of how to watch BYU women’s soccer against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

BYU vs North Carolina

  • Date: November 24, 2023
  • Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MST)/8 p.m. (EST)
  • Location: South Field
  • City: Provo, Utah
  • 2023 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Elite Eight

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament

Quick Facts

1-seed BYU

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (29th season at BYU)

2023 Record: 19-2-3

Conference: Big 12

Path to Elite 8:

BYU’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 26-19-7

3-seed North Carolina

Head Coach: Anson Dorrance (47th season at North Carolina)

2023 Record: 13-1-8

Conference: ACC

Path to Elite Eight:

  • First Round: Towson | Win | 3-1
  • Second Round: (6) Alabama | Win | 1-0
  • Third Round: (2) Texas Tech | Win | 1-0

North Carolina’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 147-17-5 (21 NCAA Titles, six runner-up finishes)

Players to Watch

BYU

  • Brecken Mozingo | #13 | Forward/Midfielder
  • Jamie Shepherd | #12 | Midfielder
  • Olivia Wade-Katoa | #10 | Midfielder

North Carolina

  • Ally Sentnor |#21 | Midfielder
  • Avery Patterson |#15 | Forward

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

