On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

9th suspect arrested on murder charge in high school student’s beating death

Nov 22, 2023, 11:34 AM

Police have arrested a ninth suspect in the beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school st...

Police have arrested a ninth suspect in the beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student, Jonathan Lewis. Mandatory Credit: teamjonathanlewis.com

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MELISSA ALONSO, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Police have arrested a ninth suspect in the beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student, they said in a news release.

Jonathan Lewis died after being beaten when a fight broke out November 1 over stolen items near the Rancho High School campus, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have said.

The ninth suspect “was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder,” said the news release. The suspect was not identified.

“Detectives still need help identifying one outstanding person of interest in this homicide,” police said. “The individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.”

Beating captured on video

The beating happened in an alley near the high school campus after school let out, Las Vegas Police Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news conference earlier this month.

“The video is very graphic and, in my opinion, is very void of humanity,” he said.

Eight juveniles – whose names have not been released – were taken into custody and “will be charged with the crime of murder,” Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said. The suspects range in age from 13 to 17 and are students at Rancho High School.

Some of them will be tried as adults, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Those cases were automatically transferred to adult criminal court because the defendants are 16 or 17, the newspaper reported.

The remaining defendants, between 13 and 15, will face certification hearings in family court, where a judge will determine if they also will be tried as adults, according to the Review-Journal.

Teen was ‘a hero’

Jonathan died six days after the beating, his father has said. An autopsy determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma, police said.

Jonathan “was a loving, kind, and protective young man who cared deeply about his friends and family,” Jonathan Lewis Sr. told CNN, adding in a statement: He “was a hero who was trying to help one of his smaller friends who was being bullied and had something stolen from him and he tried to intervene.”

Jonathan’s parents have started a foundation in honor of their son, according to the Team Jonathan website.

“Jonathan’s mom came up with the name Team Jonathan while we talked about starting a foundation for our son in the hospital,” a statement on the website reads.

“After holding my son’s hand in the hospital while on life support for two days and nights and watching his life leave his body and being shocked by the immensity and horror of my beloved boy just being beaten to death, I felt a mission to act that moved me to my core,” the statement said.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry, Andy Rose and Kevin Flower contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Debris scattered around poles in customs plaza...

CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press

AP source: 2 people in vehicle that exploded at NY/Canada border crossing declared dead at scene

Two people were found dead in a vehicle that exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

2 hours ago

Peggy Simpson holds a photograph of law enforcement carrying Lee Harvey Oswald's gun through a hall...

Associated Press

JFK assassination remembered 60 years later by surviving witnesses to history, including AP reporter

The nation marks the 60th anniversary of the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination on Wednesday. Here's what one reporter remembers from that day.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One in Norfolk,...

Associated Press

Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands

President Joe Biden declared an emergency over lead-in-water contamination in the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this week after tests on St. Croix revealed levels more than 100 times the limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency – among the worst results a U.S. community has seen in decades.

4 hours ago

Samuel Altman, here on May 16, has agreed to return to lead OpenAI. Mandatory Credit: Win McNamee/G...

 Clare Duffy and David Goldman, CNN

Sam Altman returns to OpenAI in a bizarre reversal of fortunes

Sam Altman has agreed to return to lead OpenAI, the company said in a Tuesday post on X.

4 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2009 file photo, feral pigs roam near a Mertzon, Texas ranch. Minnesota, No...

STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

Population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada threatens to invade the US

An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate "super pigs" in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.

4 hours ago

The aftermath of a landslide in Wrangell, Alaska on Nov. 21, 2023. Coast Guard crews from Air Stati...

Becky Bohrer, Mark Thiessen and John Raby

3 dead and 3 missing after landslide rips through remote Alaska fishing community

Three people have been killed and three more are missing after a landslide ripped through a remote Alaskan fishing community.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

9th suspect arrested on murder charge in high school student’s beating death