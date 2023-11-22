On the Site:
Salt Lake airport is ready for one of the year's busiest travel days

Nov 22, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:40 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  One of the busiest travel days of the year is in full swing heading into Thanksgiving.

The Salt Lake City International Airport opened its doors to thousands of passengers Wednesday, expected to be one of the busiest travel days leading into holiday travel.

Julene Williams is traveling to see her daughter.

“I haven’t been there in five years, so I get to go see her finally,” Williams said.

Today that changes.

“So excited. Her kids are so excited … I got the treats!” Williams said.

She is one of 10,000 people expected to come through the airport’s front doors in addition to those passing through. She was not going to miss her flight and arrived early to beat any crowds.

“It’s not as busy this morning. I was shocked because I was nervous, but it looks pretty good, actually,” Williams said.

The Hathaway family will also be keeping their fingers crossed as they continue on their three leg, 19 hour travel day for a very special occasion.

“We’re going to Italy!” said Sydney Hathaway.

This is her first time to Italy.

“I’m getting married, so we decided to do a destination wedding, and we’re traveling on the busiest day of the year. It’ll be fun. I’m super excited,” Hathaway said.

She will be carrying precious cargo closely on each leg of the flight.

“We have all of our bags with all of our clothes and accessories and stuff, so we’re ready! I’m carrying on my wedding dress. I don’t wanna lose it, so that thing is going with me on three different flights,” Hathaway said.

The uptick in foot traffic is expected.

“We were prepared for this. We have staffed up. We have more people who are working on the curbs. We have more people in concessions. Of course, TSA was prepared for this as well, so the TSA screening lines are going very smoothly,” said Nancy Volmer, SLC International Airport Spokesperson.

Another way passengers may be able to beat a rush once at the airport:

“We do have more Delta counters that are open now on Level One … They can come directly in to the first level and they can go over to the Delta counters if they’re traveling with Delta Airlines and then use that security screening point there,” Volmer said.

Looking ahead, Volmer said it looks like Black Friday will be very manageable traffic wise as more people will start coming back into town Saturday and Sunday.

