LeBron James Shocked To Learn He’s Older Than Jazz Coach Will Hardy

SALT LAKE CITY – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was shocked to learn he was older than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

James, 38, is in his 21st season in the NBA, while Hardy, 35, is in his second season as the Jazz’s head coach.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNets Tuesday, James was reminded of the age difference, catching the future Hall of Famer off guard.

Hardy is the second-youngest head coach in the NBA, edging only Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla by five months.

James and the Lakers beat the Jazz 131-99 ending the Jazz’s In-Season Tournament hopes.

LeBron James First Player To Score 39,000 Points

Early in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game James became the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 points.

The Lakers forward hit a three-pointer to cross the 39,000 barrier.

With this triple LeBron James has now scored 39,000 points in his NBA career 👏 🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament

James 39,000 point milestone wasn’t the first historic Lakers scoring moment the Jazz experienced firsthand.

On on April 5, 1984, the Jazz were front and center for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record setting 31,420th point, breaking Wilth Chamberlain’s all-time scoring mark as a member of the Lakers.

James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader on February 7, 2023.

