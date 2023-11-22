On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

LeBron James Shocked To Learn He’s Older Than Jazz Coach Will Hardy

Nov 22, 2023, 12:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was shocked to learn he was older than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

James, 38, is in his 21st season in the NBA, while Hardy, 35, is in his second season as the Jazz’s head coach.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNets Tuesday, James was reminded of the age difference, catching the future Hall of Famer off guard.

Hardy is the second-youngest head coach in the NBA, edging only Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla by five months.

James and the Lakers beat the Jazz 131-99 ending the Jazz’s In-Season Tournament hopes.

LeBron James First Player To Score 39,000 Points

Early in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game James became the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 points.

The Lakers forward hit a three-pointer to cross the 39,000 barrier.

James 39,000 point milestone wasn’t the first historic Lakers scoring moment the Jazz experienced firsthand.

On on April 5, 1984, the Jazz were front and center for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record setting 31,420th point, breaking Wilth Chamberlain’s all-time scoring mark as a member of the Lakers.

James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader on February 7, 2023.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Opens Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Foe Arizona State

First test away from the Marriott Center for undefeated BYU Basketball.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Discusses Father, ‘Big Fred’s’, Lasting Football Legacy

"Big Fred" left a lasting football legacy with his defensive philosophies still being used by Utah under the guidance of Kyle Whittingham.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Preparing For Option BYU Team

One of the top coaches in the Big 12 shares his thoughts on BYU before Thanksgiving week matchup.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football To Wear ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform Combo For Oklahoma State Game

BYU rolls out the final uniform combination of the regular season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against UNC

BYU women's soccer hosts North Carolina at South Field for a chance to play in the College Cup.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma State Cowboys

The BYU football team looks to become bowl eligible in the Cougars' final regular season game of the 2023 season against Oklahoma State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

LeBron James Shocked To Learn He’s Older Than Jazz Coach Will Hardy