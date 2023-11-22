On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kyle Whittingham Discusses Father, ‘Big Fred’s’, Lasting Football Legacy

Nov 22, 2023, 1:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s easy to forget that the Whittingham name was a force in football in the state of Utah and even the country long before Kyle Whittingham emerged.

Whitt’s father, Fred, started the ball rolling as a nasty football player himself out of Cal Poly that spent many years in the pros before moving on to coach college ball at both BYU, Utah, and the NFL.

“Big Fred” or “Mad Dog” as he was often referred to in the buildings he occupied, left a lasting football legacy with many of his defensive philosophies still being implemented over 23 years later by the Utes under the guidance of his son as head coach.

Whittingham discussed his father’s legacy with radio personality Hans Olsen Tuesday afternoon in an interview you can listen to here.

Big Fred Would Never Allow You To Get Away With That

Olsen started the conversation by reflecting on his own coach, Tom Ramage, who was over the defensive line for BYU from 1973-2001 and a funny quip he’d always bring up about Big Fred long after he’d moved on to coaching the Utes.

“Tom Ramage- I just recently went to his funeral,” Olsen started. “Coach Ramage used to have a saying every time I was acting up or not working hard enough. He’d tell me, ‘Big Fred would never allow you to get away with that.’ Your dad was a legend. I know he ended up leaving BYU in the mid to early ’80’s, but he was still a legend in the ’90’s.”

Olsen’s anecdote elicited a knowing chuckle from Whittingham who went on to talk about growing up with Big Fred as his father and being surrounded by legends at a young age before becoming one himself.

“It was incredible, never a dull moment,” Whittingham said. “I can tell you that much. I still remember vividly his NFL career because it spanned, I think, nine years in the NFL? We had stops in Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, and New Orleans. It was- for a young guy- third, fourth, fifth grade, it was incredible. I would go to practice and meet those legends. Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly- all of those legendary Cowboys. Then the Saints when they were a startup team- he got drafted in the expansion draft in ’67? Billy Kilmer, Danny Abramowicz- just the who’s who of NFL football.”

The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Whittingham Tree

As Whittingham got older and playing football himself, he was able to enjoy his college career at BYU with his father as one of his coaches and then later started his coaching career under the guidance of Big Fred at Utah in 1994. Whittingham has remained with the Utes ever since and still runs a lot of his father’s defense to this day at Utah. Big Fred’s presence has even been felt in recent, iconic promos for the Utes featuring quarterback Cam Rising and Mad Dog’s old truck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

“I had the great fortune of playing for him- he was my position coach and coordinator,” Whittingham said. “Then I was coaching with him, so, there was not a better defensive coach anywhere. As far as his schemes, fundamentals, and techniques- all of that stuff is still employed here at Utah. I feel very blessed to have had that experience.”

As most know by now, Whittingham’s younger brother, Freddie, named after their father, is also currently on Utah’s staff. Olsen asked which of them embodies Big Fred the most with the answer being Whitt.

“I think it’s got to be me,” Whittingham said laughing again. “Freddie is a little more mild-mannered. Nobody is like Big Fred. The guy was larger than life. He was a Golden Glove champion boxer and there are just so many stories about him. The first he walks into the New Orleans Saints locker room when he got picked up in the expansion draft, he goes in there and says, ‘who is the toughest guy in here?’ Big Doug Atkins- he was like 6’8″, 6’9″ and 300 lbs. guy- just a legend in the NFL. He says, ‘I am, why are you asking?’ and my dad says, ‘well, not anymore, you’re not.’ That was his introduction to the Saints right there. They still tell stories about him down in New Orleans. You go down there and talk to people, and they remember Big Fred.”

Mad Dog Also Had A Soft Side

Old age often does the funniest things to the toughest guys- it softens them. Particularly when it comes to any grandchildren which is exactly what happened with Big Fred according to Whittingham.

“The ironic thing is when he got around his grandkids later in life, he was just as kind and loving as you could ever imagine,” Whittingham said. “They really had a soft spot in his heart, and he was two different people in that respect.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Preparing For Option BYU Team

One of the top coaches in the Big 12 shares his thoughts on BYU before Thanksgiving week matchup.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Shocked To Learn He’s Older Than Jazz Coach Will Hardy

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was shocked to learn he was older than Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football To Wear ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform Combo For Oklahoma State Game

BYU rolls out the final uniform combination of the regular season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA Tournament Against UNC

BYU women's soccer hosts North Carolina at South Field for a chance to play in the College Cup.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Oklahoma State Cowboys

The BYU football team looks to become bowl eligible in the Cougars' final regular season game of the 2023 season against Oklahoma State.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 12 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 12th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Kyle Whittingham Discusses Father, ‘Big Fred’s’, Lasting Football Legacy