On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”

Nov 22, 2023, 3:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim McMahon shared a special moment at the Steve Young Desert Classic last week.

Young addressed McMahon and the effect he had on the beginning of his career.

“When I got to BYU, Jim (McMahon) was the quarterback,” Young said. “I learned the game from him. I owe him everything.”

That’s high praise from Young who went on to be the first overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft.

As a Cougar, Young posted 7733 yards and 56 touchdowns. He added over 1000 yards on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.

“How I dropped back, how I threw,” Young said. “I didn’t know how to throw a football. Watching him, that’s how I learned how to do it in my freshman year.

Although Young’s stats in college were impressive, McMahon’s were even better.

McMahon spent an extra year at BYU and recorded 9536 yards and 84 touchdowns. With 13 more games played, McMahon had just one more interception.

“(McMahon) left me to hold the bag of his 73 NCAA records,” Young said.

One thing is for sure, Young and McMahon are two of the greatest BYU products ever and consensus top-3 quarterbacks to ever rep the blue and white.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Calls Utah’s Kyle Whittingham A ‘Darn Legend’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a "darn legend" in his press conference earlier this week.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Football looks to end the season strong against Colorado on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, to improve to 2-3 on the year. Zion Young poured in 25 points.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will look to win just their second road game of the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Coach Discusses Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh Growth

Salt Lake City Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski discussed the growth of Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Opens Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Foe Arizona State

First test away from the Marriott Center for undefeated BYU Basketball.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”