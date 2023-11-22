Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim McMahon shared a special moment at the Steve Young Desert Classic last week.

Young addressed McMahon and the effect he had on the beginning of his career.

I owe @JimMcMahon a great deal. He taught me how to really throw! Was a pleasure to host Jim and others at last week’s Steve Young Desert Classic⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Q5yKAzI9gU — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) November 22, 2023

“When I got to BYU, Jim (McMahon) was the quarterback,” Young said. “I learned the game from him. I owe him everything.”

That’s high praise from Young who went on to be the first overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft.

As a Cougar, Young posted 7733 yards and 56 touchdowns. He added over 1000 yards on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Renowned @BYUfootball quarterback @SteveYoungQB set some of the greatest records in the history of football during his @BYUCougars career. From 1981-83, Young was responsible for 74 touchdowns – 56 passing and 18 running – completing 592 passes for 7733 yards! #GoCougs… pic.twitter.com/07jEAXXgXk — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) October 11, 2023

“How I dropped back, how I threw,” Young said. “I didn’t know how to throw a football. Watching him, that’s how I learned how to do it in my freshman year.

Although Young’s stats in college were impressive, McMahon’s were even better.

McMahon spent an extra year at BYU and recorded 9536 yards and 84 touchdowns. With 13 more games played, McMahon had just one more interception.

An attendee at Holmoe’s Education Week class asked, “Why does BYU glorify Jim McMahon so much?” Holmoe: “You’re asking the wrong guy. But Jim McMahon is the best teammate I’ve ever had.” Holmoe got emotional and followed up, “He single-handily put BYU football on the map.” — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 21, 2019

“(McMahon) left me to hold the bag of his 73 NCAA records,” Young said.

One thing is for sure, Young and McMahon are two of the greatest BYU products ever and consensus top-3 quarterbacks to ever rep the blue and white.

