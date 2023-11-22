On the Site:
CRIME

Police: Cedar City store burglarized, unknown number of weapons missing

Nov 22, 2023, 4:14 PM

Cedar City police say three individuals burglarized the C-A-L Ranch store early Wednesday morning.

Cedar City police say three individuals burglarized the C-A-L Ranch store early Wednesday morning. Police say they took an unknown number of weapons, but no ammunition. (Stace Hall/KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department is investigating a burglary of the C-A-L-Ranch store early Wednesday morning.

Police say three suspects forced their way into the building through glass doors. Once in the building, police say the suspects took several guns. However, police also say that no ammunition was taken.

The incident happened just after midnight at 750 S. Main Street.

Police are unsure of how many weapons were taken. Through store surveillance, law enforcement personnel were able to determine that the suspects were dressed in dark clothing, and were wearing gloves with full face masks.

Police say there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. And as such, police say, no other information can be released at this time.

Additionally, police say if you have information or additional surveillance camera footage, you are asked to call 435-586-2955.

