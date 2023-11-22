On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers

Nov 22, 2023, 4:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to win just their second road game of the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are 1-6 on the road to open the season with their lone victory coming over the Memphis Grizzlies who are 0-6 at home.

The Trail Blazers meanwhile are tied for the worst record in the West at 3-11 and have lost eight straight games.

Jazz Coming Off Blowout Loss To Lakers

The Jazz were unable to secure their second road win of the season on Tuesday night in Los Angeles where they were crushed by the Lakers 131-99.

The Lakers took an 11 point lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter and the Jazz trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest.

Omer Yurtseven had his best game in a Jazz uniform scoring 18 points on 8-11 shooting while John Collins added 15 points and four rebounds, but was a team-worst -29 in 25 minutes.

The Jazz will be without Walker Kessler for the seventh straight game after suffering an elbow injury in the season opener.

Trail Blazers Look To Snap Losing Streak

The Trail Blazers will host the Jazz hoping to stop their eight-game skid after a 3-3 start to the season.

The streak coincides with the loss of rookie guard Scoot Henderson who has missed the Trail Blazers last nine games with an ankle sprain.

Henderson recently practiced with the G League affiliate Rip City Remix and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night against the Jazz.

Portland owns the worst offensive rating in the NBA over their last eight games at just 103.7. Their -15.0 net rating is second worst in the league during the stretch ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 8 pm MST in Portland. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Calls Utah’s Kyle Whittingham A ‘Darn Legend’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a "darn legend" in his press conference earlier this week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Football looks to end the season strong against Colorado on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, to improve to 2-3 on the year. Zion Young poured in 25 points.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”

Former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim McMahon shared a special moment at the Steve Young Desert Classic last week.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Coach Discusses Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh Growth

Salt Lake City Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski discussed the growth of Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Opens Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Foe Arizona State

First test away from the Marriott Center for undefeated BYU Basketball.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers