Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to win just their second road game of the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are 1-6 on the road to open the season with their lone victory coming over the Memphis Grizzlies who are 0-6 at home.

The Trail Blazers meanwhile are tied for the worst record in the West at 3-11 and have lost eight straight games.

Jazz Coming Off Blowout Loss To Lakers

The Jazz were unable to secure their second road win of the season on Tuesday night in Los Angeles where they were crushed by the Lakers 131-99.

The Lakers took an 11 point lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter and the Jazz trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest.

The @utahjazz were officially eliminated from the In-Season Tournament with their loss to the @lakers. What does that mean for the month of December and the two games added to their schedule?#TakeNote https://t.co/h4Xn6kNrAx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2023

Omer Yurtseven had his best game in a Jazz uniform scoring 18 points on 8-11 shooting while John Collins added 15 points and four rebounds, but was a team-worst -29 in 25 minutes.

The Jazz will be without Walker Kessler for the seventh straight game after suffering an elbow injury in the season opener.

Trail Blazers Look To Snap Losing Streak

The Trail Blazers will host the Jazz hoping to stop their eight-game skid after a 3-3 start to the season.

The streak coincides with the loss of rookie guard Scoot Henderson who has missed the Trail Blazers last nine games with an ankle sprain.

INJURY REPORT 11/22 vs. UTA: OUT

Justin Minaya (Illness)

Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear)

Ish Wainright (L Knee MCL Sprain)

Robert Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) QUESTIONABLE

Scoot Henderson (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 22, 2023

Henderson recently practiced with the G League affiliate Rip City Remix and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night against the Jazz.

Portland owns the worst offensive rating in the NBA over their last eight games at just 103.7. Their -15.0 net rating is second worst in the league during the stretch ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 8 pm MST in Portland. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops