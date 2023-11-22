On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats

Nov 22, 2023, 4:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RUSTON, La. – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Zion Young led SUU in scoring with 25 points on 8/13 from the field. He added seven rebounds and a block.

The T-Birds will attempt to win two straight for the first time this season against the California Baptist Lancers next Wednesday.

First Half

Texas State led for the majority of the first half.

Easy looks near the rim allowed the Bobcats to jump out to an early 10-3 lead.

Dominique Ford and Zion Young led the Southern Utah comeback in the first half.

Young’s dominance inside and Ford’s ability to knock down jumpers caused problems for the Bobcats’ defense.

The duo combined for half of SUU’s points through the first 20 minutes.

With under two minutes until the break, Southern Utah took its first lead of the game.

SUU led by three at halftime, 28-25.

Second Half

After hopping out in front, the Thunderbirds never looked back.

They opened the lead to seven with nothing but layups and free throws.

After Texas State went on a small run, Southern Utah cracked the game open.

Young scored 8 points in three minutes as the T-Birds opened a double-digit lead with ten minutes to go.

Southern Utah kept its foot on the gas as they cruised to their second win of the season.

The Bobcats were able to close the gap in the final minute but SUU stayed on top.

The Thunderbirds beat the Bobcats by seven, 74-67.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Calls Utah’s Kyle Whittingham A ‘Darn Legend’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a "darn legend" in his press conference earlier this week.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Football looks to end the season strong against Colorado on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will look to win just their second road game of the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”

Former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim McMahon shared a special moment at the Steve Young Desert Classic last week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Coach Discusses Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh Growth

Salt Lake City Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski discussed the growth of Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Opens Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Foe Arizona State

First test away from the Marriott Center for undefeated BYU Basketball.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats