Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats

RUSTON, La. – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Zion Young led SUU in scoring with 25 points on 8/13 from the field. He added seven rebounds and a block.

The T-Birds will attempt to win two straight for the first time this season against the California Baptist Lancers next Wednesday.

FINAL. SUU gets the win against Texas st 74-67. — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 22, 2023

First Half

Texas State led for the majority of the first half.

Easy looks near the rim allowed the Bobcats to jump out to an early 10-3 lead.

Up early over the Thunderbirds 1H 15:18

TXST 10

SUU 3#EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/4GGRpFRDrc — Texas State MBB (@TXStateMBB) November 22, 2023

Dominique Ford and Zion Young led the Southern Utah comeback in the first half.

Young’s dominance inside and Ford’s ability to knock down jumpers caused problems for the Bobcats’ defense.

The duo combined for half of SUU’s points through the first 20 minutes.

With under two minutes until the break, Southern Utah took its first lead of the game.

SUU led by three at halftime, 28-25.

Thunderbirds leading Texas st at the half 28-25!! Follow along through live stats!https://t.co/ZPN63imbl7 — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 22, 2023

Second Half

After hopping out in front, the Thunderbirds never looked back.

They opened the lead to seven with nothing but layups and free throws.

After Texas State went on a small run, Southern Utah cracked the game open.

Young scored 8 points in three minutes as the T-Birds opened a double-digit lead with ten minutes to go.

Trailing at the under 8 media timeout 2H 7:15

SUU 57

TXST 45 — Texas State MBB (@TXStateMBB) November 22, 2023

Southern Utah kept its foot on the gas as they cruised to their second win of the season.

The Bobcats were able to close the gap in the final minute but SUU stayed on top.

The Thunderbirds beat the Bobcats by seven, 74-67.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.