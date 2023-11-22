How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to end the season strong against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes football game

The Utes host the Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 25.

Utes close out their regular season by taking on Colorado this Saturday as we honor our Seniors! 🙌 ⏰ 1 PM MT

📺 @Pac12Network

🎟️ https://t.co/pL7bwJAt8N

🔗 https://t.co/GP7Y0xznMM #GoUtes | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/PbyElB04OU — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 22, 2023



Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Colorado football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Colorado will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

Hear from @UtahCoachWhitt as @Utah_Football prepares to close out their regular season this weekend against Colorado 🎙️#GoUtes — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 20, 2023

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

