On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 22, 2023, 4:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to end the season strong against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado Buffaloes football game

The Utes host the Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 25.

RELATED: Utah Releases Final Regular-Season Depth Chart Of 2023


Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Colorado football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Colorado will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

RELATED: Utah Football Falls Out Of Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Calls Utah’s Kyle Whittingham A ‘Darn Legend’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a "darn legend" in his press conference earlier this week.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zion Young Leads Southern Utah Past Texas State Bobcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds defeated the Texas State Bobcats, 74-67, to improve to 2-3 on the year. Zion Young poured in 25 points.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season Against Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will look to win just their second road game of the season when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steve Young On Jim McMahon: “I Owe Him Everything”

Former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim McMahon shared a special moment at the Steve Young Desert Classic last week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars Coach Discusses Taylor Hendricks, Brice Sensabaugh Growth

Salt Lake City Stars coach Steve Wojciechowski discussed the growth of Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Opens Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Foe Arizona State

First test away from the Marriott Center for undefeated BYU Basketball.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes