On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

State of Utah to fund medical cannabis research at Utah universities

Nov 22, 2023, 7:03 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

LOGAN— A state initiative was announced Wednesday in partnership with The University of Utah Health and Utah State University. The partnership is called the Center for Medical Cannabis Research.

Its purpose will be to understand what is still a very new medical resource.

The partnership will tackle questions about how medical cannabis interacts with other drugs and medical conditions. Like any other prescribed medicine, this plays a major role in learning how to use the drug safely.

A team of researchers at USU is being led by Dr. Bruce Bugbee. His team is taking on the growing aspect of the project, which they’ve been working on since 2019.

“[We’re] one of the few states getting ahead of the curve for medical cannabis research,” Bugbee said.

Dr. Bruce Bugbee spoke with KSL TV about his operation at Utah State University to grow medical-grade cannabis for clinical trials recently funded by the state of Utah. (KSL TV)

Dr. Bruce Bugbee spoke with KSL TV about his operation at Utah State University to grow medical-grade cannabis for clinical trials recently funded by the state of Utah. (KSL TV)

Some states, like Utah, have taken on similar projects because federal funding won’t support it yet. Medical cannabis remains only legal under individual state laws.

Up until now, Bugbee’s team has worked primarily for farmers, in order to help them determine the best and most cost-effective production methods.

Now, with the financial backing of the state, Bugbee’s team will help produce products that can be used in clinical trials with patients.

“Our job is to grow high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. And [UofU Health’s] job is testing it with patients and getting the doses right, figuring out when it works, when it doesn’t,” said Dr. Bugbee. “We want to make sure we’re not prescribing it for people that might have serious interactions with some other drug.”

Cannabis grown in growth chambers at Utah State University which will be sent to University of Utah Health for clinical trials. (KSL TV) Cannabis grown in growth chambers at Utah State University which will be sent to University of Utah Health for clinical trials. (KSL TV) Cannabis grown in growth chambers at Utah State University which will be sent to University of Utah Health for clinical trials. (KSL TV) Cannabis grown in growth chambers at Utah State University which will be sent to University of Utah Health for clinical trials. (KSL TV) Cannabis grown in growth chambers at Utah State University which will be sent to University of Utah Health for clinical trials. (KSL TV)

Bugbee believes these studies are essential for learning how to prescribe both CBD and THC safely.

A graduate student, Michael Westmoreland, is helping with the project at USU.

“I’ve looked a lot at temperature, light intensity, light quality — all of these things that we can control very precisely in controlled environments to understand how the plant responds,” Westmoreland said.

Michael Westmoreland, a graduate student at USU, demonstrating for KSL TV the roots of a cannabis plant in a growth chamber. (KSL TV)

He said they have close to 40 growth chambers where they can control all those different factors at a level unlikely to be achieved outdoors, or maybe not even in a greenhouse.

“It’s been really interesting to see that evolution of how the state and the public have sort of changed their perception of cannabis,” Westmoreland said. “It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Eating a little before you start drinking can reduce your hangover symptoms, experts say. (MaximFes...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

How to prevent a hangover

You had a little too much to drink last night, and now you’re nursing that dreaded morning aftermath — a hangover.

4 hours ago

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows thre...

Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

Several more children sickened by apple pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

More children were apparently sickened by apple puree pouches recently recalled due to dangerous lead contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One in Norfolk,...

Associated Press

Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands

President Joe Biden declared an emergency over lead-in-water contamination in the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this week after tests on St. Croix revealed levels more than 100 times the limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency – among the worst results a U.S. community has seen in decades.

10 hours ago

(Laura Warburton)...

Emma Benson

‘Because of Hannah’: Utah mom who lost daughter to suicide provides resources for others

Laura Warburton remembers her daughter, Hannah, as a warrior.

2 days ago

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press

Additional COVID-19 tests available from government for free home delivery

Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests again online.

2 days ago

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

Associated Press

More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

State of Utah to fund medical cannabis research at Utah universities