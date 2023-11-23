On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Good tires will keep drivers safe this winter season

Nov 22, 2023, 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


SALT LAKE CITY — One cent won’t buy you much these days.

But it could still buy you peace of mind.

“If you can completely see Lincoln’s head, then the tire is worn out,” said Robert Christensen.

"If you can completely see Lincoln's head, then the tire is worn out," said Robert Christensen, who runs Intermountain Tire Pros in Herriman.

It is an old trick to see if the tread on your tire is still good enough to keep you safe.

Christensen, who runs Intermountain Tire Pros in Herriman, says he has been seeing a lot of tires lately that aren’t safe.

“With prices everywhere the way they are today, we see people just trying to stretch their dollar as far as they can,” said Christensen. “Unfortunately, sometimes we see that related to tires. They’re just trying to get all they can and we do see a lot of bald tires.”

With winter weather expected to hit Utah Thursday night into Friday, when many people might be driving to and from Thanksgiving, Christensen is worried about those tires.

Especially with this being the first snowstorm of the season in the valleys.

“Tires would be the number one thing to keep them safe,” he said.

Of course, that’s not just the tire guy talking.

Robert Christensen. (KSL TV)

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson sees it every year when that first snowstorm of the season makes driving a little interesting as we all get used to winter driving again.

“It catches people off guard, especially through the passes,” said Johnson.

The snow amount

But how much snow are we talking?

Is it going to be like those record-breaking beasts we had last year, or something a little more turkey?

“You know, it’s not the biggest storm we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely going to be impactful because we got a lot of people of the road,” he said. “That is mainly Thursday night into Friday. If you could travel outside of those times, you’re better off. It’s not the end of the world if you do have to travel those times, but that’s when you’re going to run into the snow.”

Even still, now is the time to think about snow tires.

“You have to be safe,” said Christensen.

Sure, it’ll cost you more than a penny, but getting to Grandma’s house or wherever safely is priceless.

