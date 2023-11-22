Utah Jazz Use Thanksgiving Puns For Highlights Against Blazers

PORTLAND – Utah had a rough first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers but that didnt stop the Jazz from unloading some Thanksgiving puns.

Utah trailed Portland by 11 at the end of the first, 32-21.

No NBA teams play games on Thanksgiving day. So, Utah showed its holiday spirit a day early on social media.

Only one Jazz player scored at least five points in the opening quarter while four Blazers were able to reach that mark.

Kelly Olynyk got his first start of the season and led Utah in scoring.

The Jazz actually shot better from the field in the first but seven turnovers swung the advantage back to the home team.

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season In Portland

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second road game in Portland on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are 1-6 on the road with their lone victory coming over the Grizzlies. Memphis is currently 0-6 at home.

The Trail Blazers are tied for the worst record in the West at 3-11. They are currently on an eight-game losing streak.

Ömer: 18p | 6r | 1a

John: 15p | 4r | 1a | 1s | 1b

Collin: 14p | 3r | 3a

Simone: 11p | 4r | 1b

Lauri: 10p | 8r | 1s

Keyonte: 9p | 3r | 2a | 1s

The Jazz were unable to secure their second road win of the season on Tuesday as they were crushed by the Lakers, 131-99.

The Lakers took an 11-point lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter and the Jazz trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest.

The Jazz will be without Walker Kessler for the seventh straight game after suffering an elbow injury in the season opener.

