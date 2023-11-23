On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family remembers 12-year-old killed on a dirt bike in Grantsville

Nov 22, 2023, 10:42 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

GRANSTVILLE — Family members of a boy killed in a collision on a dirt bike remember him as a “beautiful soul”, and whose life was cut far too short.

Efraim Carreon Sr. said his son, 12-year-old Efraim Carreon, was riding his dirt bike and had gone to get a drink when he was hit Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Mercedes was traveling west along SR 138 at around 5:45 p.m. It was turning south onto Sun Valley Drive in Grantsville when the boy on the dirt bike collided with the car. Troopers said the 12-year-old died at the scene.

“It’s just so hard and tragic that this had to happen so quick,” Carreon said on Wednesday. “It’s too bad, you know, at 12 years old he had to lose his life so soon.”

Efraim Carreon Sr. said young Efraim was a “beautiful kid” with “beautiful eyes.” He said his son was a fighter and succeeded at everything he tried, from competitive dirt biking to hunting to boating to camping and to gaming.

“I cannot accept this still,” the father said. “We loved him so much since he was born.”

Efraim Carreon Sr. said with so many dirt bikes and other smaller vehicles as well as pedestrians on the road, it was important for everyone to be as cautious as possible.

A small memorial including a wreath, flowers, and balloons still stood Wednesday at the corner where the collision happened.

A GoFundMe account was also set up to assist with funeral costs.

Family members said they were grateful for their boy’s love and the moments they shared together.

“He was a blessing to us to have him for what seems a very short time,” Carreon said. “We’re all going there sooner or later. It’s just a tragedy it happened so soon for him.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk. 

Family remembers 12-year-old killed on a dirt bike in Grantsville