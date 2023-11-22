On the Site:
Lauri Markkanen Steps Up For Utah Jazz In Third Quarter

Nov 22, 2023, 9:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PORTLAND – After scoring just four points in the first half, Lauri Markkanen came out with a vengeance in the third quarter against Portland.

Markkanen scored 11 in the third quarter off of a few jump shots.

Markkanen led Utah in rebounds with seven. He also added two steals.

Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk were the only other Jazz players to score double-digits.

Despite Markkanen stepping up, the Jazz trailed Portland by 16 going into the final quarter.

The Jazz struggled in the first half due to turnovers and a lack of involvement from Markkanen.

They were able to fix one of those problems and outscored Portland in the third.

Jazz Look For Second Road Win Of Season In Portland

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second road game in Portland on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are 1-6 on the road with their lone victory coming over the Grizzlies. Memphis is currently 0-6 at home.

The Trail Blazers are tied for the worst record in the West at 3-11. They are currently on an eight-game losing streak.

The Jazz were unable to secure their second road win of the season on Tuesday as they were crushed by the Lakers, 131-99.

The Lakers took an 11-point lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter and the Jazz trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest.

The Jazz will be without Walker Kessler for the seventh straight game after suffering an elbow injury in the season opener.

