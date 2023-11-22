Blog: Jazz Embarrassed By Trail Blazers In Blowout Loss

On the Site:
BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their ugliest loss of the season winning 121-105 to snap their eight-game losing streak.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points while Keyonte George added 16 points and seven assists.

The Trail Blazers were led by Jerami Grant who scored 30.

First Quarter

John Collins defense, even when simply getting matched up off of a missed basket has been rough recently. He let Anthony Davis get several easy baskets in transition on Tuesday and did so again early with Jerami Grant.

Keyonte George is still trying to figure out exactly what a good shot is. He doesn’t have any go-to spots quite yet where he knows he can get dialed in.

Will Hardy called for harder play and more passing from the Jazz roster before the game started and the team responded by committing seven first quarter turnovers and allowing five offensive rebounds.

A mid-quarter 10-2 run allowed the Trail Blazers to build a double-digit lead, the second time in as many nights the Jazz have trailed by 10+ in the first quarter.

After one the Jazz trailed the Trail Blazers 32-21.

Second Quarter

Kris Dunn got first half minutes for the Jazz, as did Omer Yurtseven after his strong performance on Tuesday in LA, though neither were particularly noteworthy.

Dunn threw some very questionable passes while Yurtseven grabbed a handful of rebounds and knocked down a three.

George got to the free-throw line and followed it up with an easy halfcourt three. He could stand to get the free-throw line more often, but to be fair he does not get a friendly whistle at this point in his career.

The Blazers against outscored the Jazz 10-3 late in the half to grow their lead.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Portland 65-46.

Third Quarter

The Jazz followed arguably their worst half of the season with a slow start in the third quarter, allowing Portland to get out in transition for easy baskets.

After a quiet first half, Markkanen worked to get involved in the third, and the forward scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in nine minutes.

The Jazz cleaned up their turnover issues in the third committing only three giveaways in the period. However, they were unable to make much headway on the deficit.

Through three the Jazz trailed Portland 89-73.

Fourth Quarter

Portland opened up the fourth on a 14-4 run to build a 104-77 lead, their biggest of the night.

Keyonte George set a career-high with 16 points, while the Jazz laced together a late 10-0 run to make the final score feel closer than it actually was, and it was still a 20 point blowout.

The Jazz fell 121-105.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

