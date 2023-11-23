On the Site:
Locals In The NFL: Thanksgiving Day Football Quiz

Nov 23, 2023, 4:00 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Thanksgiving football is honestly one of the best parts of the holiday and it’s even better when we have local NFL players to watch in Thanksgiving Day games.

But how well do you know your NFL/Thanksgiving trivia? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz.

Here’s how you can make sure you don’t miss a moment of our Locals in The NFL on Thanksgiving Day. 


Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

