Jordan Love’s Great Game Gives Packers Thanksgiving Win Over Lions

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love shined in his Thanksgiving Day debut and led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Lions hosted the Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, November 23.

Love led the Packers to a victory over their division rival in his first-ever Thanksgiving Day NFL game.

During the contest, the former Aggie tossed three touchdown passes and nearly threw for 300 yards in back-to-back games.

Love’s first touchdown pass came during the opening minutes of the game when he connected with Jayden Reed on a 10-yard strike. The score gave the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Love hit Tucker Kraft for nine yards and the Packers’ second touchdown of the game. The toss put Green Bay in front of Detroit, 14-6. The Packers maintained a lead through the remainder of the game.

In the second half, Love dropped a dime into the end zone for Christian Watson, who collected the pass for a 16-yard touchdown. Love’s third touchdown extended Green Bay’s lead to 29-14 with 3:30 to play until the fourth quarter.

Green Bay held off a comeback attempt by Detroit to pick up a 29-22 victory.

Love finished the game 22/32 passing for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He posted a rating of 125.5. Love also ran the ball three times for 39 yards and he was never sacked.

The former USU standout entered Week 12 having thrown for 2,331 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved to a 5-6 record.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 3 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

