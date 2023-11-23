Salt Lake City Mission provides Thanksgiving meals in 30-year tradition

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday the Salt Lake City Mission served hundreds of meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

For the last 30 years, it has been a tradition that is anticipated every year. The mission provides a Thanksgiving meal for those unsheltered or looking for extra community this holiday season.

“We just start cooking everything back here and everything — get it all prepared,” Becky Avila said. She is a Salt Lake City Mission receptionist and, on Thurs., a volunteer chef.

“Hundreds will come in,” Avila said.

She and several volunteers worked together to make sure those in need have a happy Thanksgiving by serving a hot meal, bridging community, and stocking up on winter clothing.

“We’re just sorting them as t-shirts, pants, sweaters, sweatshirts, and suits,” Marsha Roberts said. Volunteering with the mission on Thanksgiving, is a first for her.

“It means a lot that we’re giving back to the community – adding value today to someone’s life,” Roberts said.

The need this Thanksgiving is growing.

“Especially after COVID, the need has been growing. It hasn’t slowed down, so this year there’s more of a need to do this, and there’s more people we’re doing this for,” Pastor Shawn Clay with the Salt Lake City Mission said.

Turkey, cranberries, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pies: This tradition is not going anywhere.

“Everyone deserves to have a meal on the holiday, especially Thanksgiving, so we’re here,” Clay said.

As we roll into the holiday season, the need is still there.

To find out how you can volunteer and get involved during the Christmas holidays, visit: saltlakecitymission.org