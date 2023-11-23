BYU Basketball Makes Change To Starting Lineup For ASU Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is changing its starting lineup entering the Arizona State game.

Trey Stewart has started in BYU’s first four games and is moving to the bench. Head Coach Mark Pope is elevating Dallin Hall back into the starting lineup, a role he occupied in 20 games last season.

Dallin Hall goes into the starting lineup

The rest of the starting five remains the same as what BYU has rolled out in the first four games. That includes Trevin Knell, Spencer Johnson, Noah Waterman at the four, and Fousseyni Traore at the five.

Waterman ended Tuesday’s practice with an ice pack on his right ankle but is ready to go in Las Vegas for BYU’s first game against a Power Six program.

Hall banged up his right knee during training camp, which played a role in his coming off the bench in the first two weeks of the season.

“It’s been a process getting back. And I think the coaches are trying to put me in a position to be successful,” said Dallin Hall to KSL Sports on Tuesday. “So we’re approaching it the right way with the help of our strength and conditioning coach and our athletic trainer. So, with all those guys working with me, we’ve been able to put me in positions to be successful. It’s just a work in progress.”

Despite working his way back from a knee injury, Hall has made his presence felt throughout the early portion of games. In BYU’s win over San Diego State on November 10, Hall had 18 points off the bench in 25 minutes of action.

Hall is in his sophomore season at BYU and he’s already emerged as one of the leader’s in the program.

BYU basketball takes on Arizona State in Las Vegas

In four games played, Hall is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes of action per game.

BYU versus Arizona State will air on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper