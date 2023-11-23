On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Makes Change To Starting Lineup For ASU Game

Nov 23, 2023, 10:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is changing its starting lineup entering the Arizona State game.

Trey Stewart has started in BYU’s first four games and is moving to the bench. Head Coach Mark Pope is elevating Dallin Hall back into the starting lineup, a role he occupied in 20 games last season.

Dallin Hall goes into the starting lineup

The rest of the starting five remains the same as what BYU has rolled out in the first four games. That includes Trevin Knell, Spencer Johnson, Noah Waterman at the four, and Fousseyni Traore at the five.

Waterman ended Tuesday’s practice with an ice pack on his right ankle but is ready to go in Las Vegas for BYU’s first game against a Power Six program.

Hall banged up his right knee during training camp, which played a role in his coming off the bench in the first two weeks of the season.

“It’s been a process getting back. And I think the coaches are trying to put me in a position to be successful,” said Dallin Hall to KSL Sports on Tuesday. “So we’re approaching it the right way with the help of our strength and conditioning coach and our athletic trainer. So, with all those guys working with me, we’ve been able to put me in positions to be successful. It’s just a work in progress.”

Despite working his way back from a knee injury, Hall has made his presence felt throughout the early portion of games. In BYU’s win over San Diego State on November 10, Hall had 18 points off the bench in 25 minutes of action.

Hall is in his sophomore season at BYU and he’s already emerged as one of the leader’s in the program.

BYU basketball takes on Arizona State in Las Vegas

In four games played, Hall is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes of action per game.

BYU versus Arizona State will air on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love’s Great Game Gives Packers Thanksgiving Win Over Lions

Former Utah State Aggies QB Jordan Love shined in his Thanksgiving Day debut and led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Detroit Lions.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The NFL: Thanksgiving Day Football Quiz

Thanksgiving football is honestly one of the best parts of the holiday and it's even better when we have local NFL players to watch in Thanksgiving Day games. 

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Season Hits New Low With Loss To Trail Blazers

The rocky 2023-24 campaign for the Utah Jazz hit a new low with Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Embarrassed By Trail Blazers In Blowout Loss

 The Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their ugliest loss of the season winning 121-105 to snap their eight-game losing streak. 

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Steps Up For Utah Jazz In Third Quarter

After scoring just four points in the first half, Lauri Markkanen came out with a vengeance in the third quarter against Portland.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Use Thanksgiving Puns For Highlights Against Blazers

Utah had a rough first quarter against the Trail Blazers but that didnt stop the Jazz from unloading some Thanksgiving puns.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Basketball Makes Change To Starting Lineup For ASU Game