Utah Utes Reveal Final Regular-Season Uniform For 2023 Football Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be playing their last regular season game as a member of the Pac-12 and revealed a uniform combination that has significance to their time in the Conference of Champions.

The Utes dropped the look on Thanksgiving- perhaps a nod of gratitude for what being in the Pac-12 has done for the growth of the program over the past 12 seasons.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talked Monday about what the move to a Power Five conference has done not only for Utah football, but the university, and community as well.

“The Pac-12 was instrumental to building the program not just beneficial,” Whittingham said. “That Pac-12 moniker on your shirt- that conference affiliation ramped up everything in this program. Facilities, recruiting, budget, salaries- everything. It was something- moving to a Power Five was not only a game-changer for the program, but the university, and community in my opinion.”

What Will Be Utah Football’s Final Regular Season Uniform Combo?

Utah football will be rolling with their white helmets with the drum and feather logo, black jerseys, and black pants.

There is a lot of symbolism and significance to this final Pac-12 regular season look so let’s dive in.

First and foremost, this is the look Utah rocked against Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game where the Utes went on to bring home their first conference title exactly a decade after joining the conference in 2011.

It’s a nod to the growth and change of the former Group of Five program and their efforts over the years to become one of the big dogs in a conference that already had storied history and established name-brand teams.

The uniform combination is also a nod to tough times and getting through it together. Utah won their first Pac-12 Title on the heels of two shocking deaths on the team within a nine-month span- running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe.

While it pales in comparison to losing two brothers, and there is no third championship in Utah’s future this season, this feels like a tip of the cap to staying together through an unprecedented number of injuries and coming through with a winning record. Something even just a few years ago would have likely been hard for this team to do.

Additionally, this year’s graduating class of seniors and juniors that will be walking on Senior Day were instrumental in the past few years’ worth of growth and success for the Utes. This of course would likely have included both Jordan and Lowe.

Finally, Utah had wide receiver Munir McClain was selected as the model for the look. McClain’s first season with the Utes was in 2021 after transferring from USC whom Utah beat for the first time that year in Los Angeles after a 106-year dry spell.

