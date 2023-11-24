Utah Football To Honor 11 During Senior Day Festivities

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will play their last regular season game on Saturday and will be honoring 11 athletes during their Senior Day festivities.

The Utes will host the Buffs at 1:00 p.m. MT on November 25, but want fans in their seats by 12:30 p.m. MT.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Tuesday of his out-going class the significance of their contributions to the Utes’ back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances among other successes.

“It’s always a sad day when you see them leave because they did so much for the program,” Whittingham said. “They have won so many games and accomplished so much academically. They’ve been great leaders for us, but it is the cycle of college football. Everything turns over every four years- the seniors leave that were freshman four years prior and you just keep recruiting new freshmen classes. It’s something you get used to, but never really come to terms with those guys walking out the door because they did so many good things for you.”

Which Seniors & Juniors Will Utah Football Honor Against Colorado?

While Utah will have 11 players walk on Saturday there is a possibility some of them may end up returning next season. However, anyone that is eligible to leave and seriously considering it is encouraged by Whittingham and the program to walk and get their flowers from the fans, even if they do ultimately choose to come back.

