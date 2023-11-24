South Salt Lake police honor, remember officer killed 5 years ago in line of duty

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Five years ago, David Romrell, a Marine and South Salt Lake police officer, was killed in the line of duty. On Friday, he was remembered as his memory and legacy lives on.

“I am incredibly grateful that the department has supported us as much as they have and that we still have friends and family in the community that remember David, because that’s what it’s about, is remembering David and keeping his memory alive,” said Liz Romrell, David Romrell’s wife.

The South Salt Lake Police Department, honorary kernels, citizens, friends and family did just that as they came together for a flag-raising ceremony.

The flag raising ending with push ups in his honor💙 @KSL5TV @Derek_Photog pic.twitter.com/CixUJkvk0a — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) November 24, 2023

“To see the support here on today just gives back,” said Jack Carruth, South Salt Lake police chief.

Five years ago, Romrell was killed in the line of duty when a fleeing car hit him. Carruth said there is not a day that has gone by in the last five years Romrell’s life has not touched their lives as a department.

In fact, just like his locker, decorated and memorialized in the locker room: His memory is front and center.

“If you met David, you quickly realized the compassion that he had for people and for the service for law enforcement and the Marine core,” Carruth said.

Liz Romrell said being surrounded by fellow officers is coming home for her and their son, Jackson, who gets to remember dad.

“Moving forward has been challenging, but you figure out your new normal, and you give your all to your child and making sure they know who daddy is. This is our home. This is our blue family home, and we are welcome here at any time,” she said.

The flag will remain at half-staff on Friday in honor of his memory. The department will light the building blue from Friday until Dec. 5 in Romrell’s memory.