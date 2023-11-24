On the Site:
Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

Nov 24, 2023, 1:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are around 24 hours away from the Utah Utes kicking off against the Colorado Buffaloes which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

Utah will want to finish strong after a disastrous outing in Tucson against Arizona the previous week. Saturday’s matchup lends itself to the Utes ending their regular season on a high note and sending off their senior class the right way.

With hopes of a three-peat Pac-12 Title gone, the Utes are now in a position of needing to win out in order to secure the best available record and bowl positioning for the 2023 season.

Before game day, make sure you are in the know about important storylines, and questions surrounding the game as well as a score prediction for Utah versus Colorado.

Three Storylines For Utah Football Vs. Colorado

  1. Quarterbacks. By now we’ve all seen the rumors for both Utah and Colorado and it’s seeming more and more likely we will not be seeing Bryson Barnes facing off against Shedeur Sanders. There are a lot of question marks here with the potential to see some interesting things. This is definitely a storyline to follow closely.
  2. Flu Bugs & Injuries. The injuries are nothing new at this point for the Utes, but the flu appears to be a fun little twist they have added that they will need to overcome on Saturday. In fact, whatever illness the team has been dealing with certainly didn’t help last week against Arizona either. It is going to be interesting to see who is available. There may be some new faces in the mix we haven’t seen due to one, the other, or both.
  3. Senior Day. Utah will be saying good-bye to some familiar faces on Saturday as part of their Senior Day celebration. A few of those faces could ultimately comeback next year. It will be interesting to see who really ends up being gone and who maybe comes back for Utah’s new adventure in the Big 12.

Two Questions Heading Into Colorado Vs. Utah

  1. Who Handles Adversity Better One Last Time? Both teams have had seasons that maybe didn’t go according to plan. Both teams have been handed some late-in-the-season adversity to overcome. Who is better equipped to jump over the hurdles and take care of business on Saturday? Utah or Colorado?
  2. Can Utah Correct One Last Wrong From The Beginning Of Their Pac-12 Era? Earlier this year the Utes walked away with a win in the Coliseum off a last-minute field goal. A few people pointed out that Utah’s first ever Pac-12 game was at USC and came down to a last-minute field goal that got blocked resulting in a USC win. Could something similar happen against Colorado on Saturday? If you all will recall, Utah would have been heading to their first-ever Pac-12 Championship game their first year if they had just made a field goal against Colorado at home. Can Utah end their Pac-12 era with a win at home over the Buffs?

Colorado Vs. Utah Prediction

This game has “weird” written all over it and we wouldn’t want it any other way for the last Utah regular-season football Pac-12 game. Expect the unexpected Saturday. It’s been a wild 12-year ride that feels destined to go out with a bang.

  • Utah 27, Colorado 10

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

