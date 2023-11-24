Utah Football Vs. Colorado Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Colorado

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. Colorado

There is no theme for fans like there was against Arizona State.

The Utes will be wearing black, but you can’t go wrong with red if you’re going to the game on Saturday!

Weather For Saturday

Expect cloudy weather in the 30s for the Utes’ final game of the 2023 regular season.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Colorado Football

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the Pac-12 Now App, and KSLSports.com.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utes To Honor 11 During Senior Day Festivities

Utah football will play their last regular season game on Saturday and will be honoring 11 athletes during their Senior Day festivities.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham noted on Tuesday of his out-going class the significance of their contributions to the Utes’ back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances among other successes.

“It’s always a sad day when you see them leave because they did so much for the program,” Whittingham said. “They have won so many games and accomplished so much academically. They’ve been great leaders for us, but it is the cycle of college football. Everything turns over every four years- the seniors leave that were freshmen four years prior and you just keep recruiting new freshmen classes. It’s something you get used to, but never really come to terms with those guys walking out the door because they did so many good things for you.”

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Calls Utah’s Kyle Whittingham A ‘Darn Legend’

From one football legend to another, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham a “darn legend” in his press conference earlier this week.

Not every coach the Buffs have faced this year has earned that level of praise from Prime, but this week it was all love for the ultimate “Utah Man” from the first-year Colorado coach.

This will be the first time Sanders and Whitt will have faced each other in their careers.

“(Kyle Whittingham) is a legend man,” Sanders said. “He’s a darn legend. He’s a guy I truly respect. I truly admire and his consistency and persistence speak volumes. I love what he’s doing and what he’s done with that program.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

