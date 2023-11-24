Jonah Elliss Named Lott Impact Trophy Finalist

SALT LAKE CITY – You could say that Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been really good in 2023 and you’d be right. The Lott Impact Trophy certainly agrees naming Elliss on of four finalists for the honor on Thursday.

Elliss was named a quarterfinalist for the Lott Impact Trophy on October 6th and has only improved his stock since then while being named a finalist for the Lombardi Award as well.

The Lott Impact Trophy is given annually to a student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of football great Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Congrats @jonah_elliss on being named one of four finalists for the Lott Impact Trophy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/o2CWHwruyF — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2023

The winner will be revealed on December 10, 2023.

Jonah Elliss & His 2023 Season For The Utes

Elliss currently sits on 12 sacks for his 2023 season and 16 tackles for loss.

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 with former defensive end Bradlee Anae at 13. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Additionally, Elliss has produced 37 total tackles to this point in the year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and has come away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

Unfortunately, Elliss was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 year with a season-ending injury.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports