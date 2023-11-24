6 train cars derail in Salt Lake City
Nov 24, 2023, 3:10 PM
(AP Photo/David Boe, File)
SALT LAKE CITY — No one was injured when six Union Pacific train cars derailed in the Salt Lake City rail yard Friday morning.
Union Pacific said the derailment happened at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, and hazmat was not involved.
The company explained cleanup work is underway at the site, with cars being cleared and the track inspected and repaired.
The incident is under investigation.
No other information was immediately.