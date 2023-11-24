On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
LOCAL NEWS

1 killed in Bountiful shooting, 1 in custody

Nov 24, 2023, 3:47 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


BOUNTIFUL — A man was killed Friday in a fatal shooting, and another man is in custody related to the shooting, police said.

According to Lt. Andrew Smith with the Bountiful Police Department, police were investigating reports of a gunshot when they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man died as he was being treated for his injuries.

Smith said the suspect  “is in custody and cooperating” with police.

The suspect somehow injured his hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment, he has since been released from the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated. Smith said the suspect and victim were high school friends, but did not identify either person.

