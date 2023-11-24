One killed in Santa Clara crash

SANTA CLARA — At least one person was killed in a crash on Old Highway 91 Friday morning.

According to Santa Clara- Ivins Fire & Rescue, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the car was found off the roadway and down an embankment off of Old Highway 91 near mile marker 13.

Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Authorities did not say how many people were involved in the crash but said it was a “single-vehicle crash.”

The identity of the deceased has not been released.