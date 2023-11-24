On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nate Johnson No Longer With Utah Football, Intends To Transfer

Nov 24, 2023, 4:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is no longer with the program and will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources.

Rumors began swirling late Wednesday before the Utes’ last home game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Johnson ended up playing quite a bit in 2023 both as the outright starter and co-starter with Bryson Barnes after Cam Rising ended up not being available for the year.

Johnson’s departure from the program leaves Barnes, Brandon Rose, Mack Howard, and Luke Bottari to finish out the 2023 season.

More About Nate Johnson’s 2023 Season

The redshirt freshman was elevated to the primary starter three games into 2023 for Utah football after pulling some late-game heroics to secure a win for the Utes on the road against Baylor.

Johnson remained in that position for three games- Weber State, UCLA, and Oregon State, but was then replaced for Bryson Barnes for the remainder of the year.

Johnson was 2-1 as the outright starter with an additional two wins against Florida and Baylor as a co-starter with Barnes.

In 2023 Johnson completed 39 of 72 passes attempted for 499 yards, and three touchdowns. He also accumulated 59 rushes for an additional 235 yards and four more touchdowns.

Johnson was briefly introduced to the Utes in his freshman year in 2022 as a wildcat option later in the season after Cam Rising was slowed up by a knee injury sustained against USC in Salt Lake City.

Johnson had five carries that year for 51 yards and two touchdowns along with one pass attempt for a touchdown in three games played- Arizona, Stanford, and USC in the Pac-12 Title Game.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

The Utah State Aggies prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos, 44-41, in a double-overtime thriller to end the season.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Luke Bottari Expected To Start Against Colorado

Bryson Barnes will not be suiting up on Saturday against Colorado. Instead, quarterback Luke Bottari will be leading the charge for Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Fails To Keep Pace With Washington State

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team struggled to keep up with Washington State and the Trailblazers fell for the third time this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Lott Impact Trophy Finalist

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been really good earning a finalist spot for the Lott Impact Trophy after strong 2023 season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Colorado Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

The Utah Utes will be kicking off against the Colorado Buffaloes which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Nate Johnson No Longer With Utah Football, Intends To Transfer