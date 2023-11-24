Utah Tech Fails To Keep Pace With Washington State

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team struggled to keep up with the Washington State Cougars and the Trailblazers fell for the third time this season.

Utah Tech loses to Washington St.

The Cougars hosted the Trailblazers at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington on Friday, November 24.

Utah Tech lost to Washington State, 93-53.

The Trailblazers were unable to match the Cougars’ performance and were blown out in the second half.

Utah Tech opened the contest with the first points of the game on a shot by Beon Riley only 23 seconds into the first half.

Washington State quickly tied the game and took the lead.

The Cougars controlled the game throughout the rest of the afternoon. By halftime, Utah Tech had fallen into a 45-27 deficit. After the break, the Trailblazers allowed the Cougars to pour on another 48 points. Washington State’s largest lead was 40 points.

Utah Tech finished the game shooting 29.8 percent overall and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Washington State shot 56.1 percent from the field, including 65.2 percent from downtown.

Only two Trailblazers reached double figures in scoring. Riley and Noa Gonsalves had 11 points apiece to lead Utah Tech.

Andrej Jakimovski had 20 points for the Cougars.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 2-3 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Lindenwood Lions on Monday, November 27 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

