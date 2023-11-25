Slick conditions lead to over 100 crashes across valley, most in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — The first snow of the season in the valley took place late Thanksgiving into the early morning hours of Black Friday causing slick driving conditions.

The Utah Highway Patrol said statewide troopers responded to 100 crashes as of midday Friday, most in Utah County.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes on S.R. 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon and a rollover on state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Wasatch Resort.

⚠️ #CrashAlert ⚠️ #SR210 rollover below Wasatch Resort (MP 4.5) off the uphill lane. @UPDSL is on scene, temporarily restricting travel in both directions while the tow truck works to clear the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/3JlBg7dOyc — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) November 24, 2023

Utah Highway Patrol also confirmed two crashes took place early Friday including a head-on collision on S.R. 30 just before 7 a.m.

“(It’s) about average of what we see this time of year, it’s the first big storm that we’ve had so people really need to shake off the rust with winter driving,” said Cpl. Quincy Breur with UHP.

Breur stated that speed and lack of proper maintenance for some vehicles is to blame for most of the crashes.

“(Speed) is probably the biggest one,” he said. “They’re going too fast for the conditions of the road.”

Breur urging drivers to switch out their tires if they haven’t already, have good windshield wipes, and be cautious.

“When we have weather like this make sure that you slow down and increase your following distance as well,” he said.

