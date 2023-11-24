Utah Quarterback Luke Bottari Expected To Start Against Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY – Bryson Barnes is not expected to suit up for the Utes on Saturday against Colorado. Instead, it is expected backup quarterback Luke Bottari will be leading the charge for Utah.

The news comes on the heels of reports earlier in the week that fellow backup quarterback Nate Johnson left the program.

It is unclear whether Barnes is hurt or suffering from a bout of the flu that has been running through the Utah program.

With Cam Rising, Barnes and Johnson not available for various reasons, it’s left the program with Bottari, redshirt freshman Brandon Rose, and true freshman Mack Howard as options.

Rose suffered a significant injury in fall camp and is hoping to gain a medical redshirt for this season that requires he does not play at all and Howard is still very green.

Who Is Luke Bottari?

Bottari joined the Utah football program for the 2022 season after spending 2019-2021 at College of San Mateo.

The senior signal caller came to the Utes as a preferred walk on and never saw any action last season. Bottari did enter the NCAA Transfer Portal briefly this spring with intentions of joining the Cal Golden Bears.

According to a source, Bottari withdrew his name and returned to the Utes to finish out his career with Cam Rising and Bryson Barnes among others whom he became very close with.

Bottari now has the rare opportunity to leave his mark on the field as a PWO quarterback against the Buffs to end his college career.

