KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

Nov 24, 2023, 6:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Utah State Aggies prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos, 44-41, in a double-overtime thriller to end the season.

USU QB Levi Williams played a great game. He posted two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns, including both of Utah State’s touchdowns in overtime.

With the win, the Aggies finished the season with a 6-6 record.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

First Half

The Aggies came out firing on all cylinders in University Stadium.

Utah State started with the ball and made it into New Mexico territory in less than a minute.

Once in the red zone, QB Levi Williams found Jalen Royals for the first score of the game.

The Lobos were determined to win on their senior day and immediately put together a response.

It took them just three plays and 90 seconds to find the end zone.

Andrew Henry took a short pass 64 yards to the house for a touchdown.

Utah State was equally determined to end the season strong.

They showed off some quick offense of their own on drive number two.

Williams found the Royals for a second time from 57 yards out.

Following the three quick scores, the next four drives would end in punts.

On New Mexico’s first drive of the second quarter, they made it onto USU’s side of the field before being held up.

They attempted a 46-yard field goal but it missed.

Utah State did what UNM couldn’t on their next drive and nailed a kick from 32 yards.

Looking for redemption, the Lobos moved into scoring position before the end of the half.

Two chunk plays through the air resulted in a second New Mexico touchdown with a minute left on the clock.

The Aggies threw an interception on their next drive.

Utah State went into the break with a three-point lead, 17-14.

Second Half

New Mexico started with the ball after the break but immediately went three-and-out.

Utah State looked to capitalize on the stop and they did just that.

Williams showed off his scrambling ability with a 29-yard TD run.

Both UNM and USU went three-and-out on their next drives.

The Lobos went 79 yards on their next drive and capped it off with a touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Utah State led by three going into the final quarter, 24-21.

Both defenses stepped up in the fourth.

Following back-to-back punts, Utah State went on the move with six minutes left.

Rahsul Faison took a handoff 17 yards across the goal line to put the Aggies back up by two possessions.

Once again, New Mexico was able to respond.

A 7-play, 75-yard drive ended in a rushing touchdown with three minutes on the clock.

Utah State just needed to move the chains a few times and drain the clock to pick up a win in week 13.

However, the Lobos defense forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense with two minutes left.

Three defensive pass interferences in four plays put New Mexico in a position to tie or win.

On 3rd & 5 on the Utah State 11-yard line, an offensive pass interference was called which moved UNM out of the red zone.

The Lobos were able to move the chains on 3rd & 20.

With four seconds left, New Mexico chipped in a 22-yarder to force overtime.

Overtime

Utah State started with the ball in OT and immediately got to work.

They quickly made their way into the red zone from the 25-yard line.

QB Levi Williams took it to the outside and ran around the Lobo defense to strike first.

A common theme repeated itself in OT as New Mexico quickly answered with a rushing touchdown of their own.

In double overtime, UNM started with the ball and settled for a field goal after the Aggies held strong on the goal line.

Williams ran in his third touchdown of the game to secure the win for Utah State, 44-41.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

