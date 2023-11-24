Local Players Take Part In NFL’s 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY – Local players in the NFL participated in the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

My Cause My Cleats 2023

Like past seasons, NFL players, including multiple from the state of Utah, have chosen to support special causes and organizations by wearing custom cleats during Week 13 and 14 of the season.

“NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through My Cause My Cleats,” NFL.com describes the program. “Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.”

Former Utah Utes

Leki Fotu – Arizona Cardinals

Cause/Organization: American Diabetes Association (Goal: “To prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.”

Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens

Cause/Organization: Annie E. Casey Foundation & 4KIDS Foundation (AECF Goal: devoted to developing a brighter future for millions of children and young people with respect to their educational, economic, social and health outcomes. 4KIDS Goal: “bring hope, homes, and healing to kids and families in crisis across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, as well as the Treasure Coast and Southwest Florida.”)

Dalton Kincaid – Buffalo Bills

Cause/Organization: The Summit Center (Goal: “Guided by evidence-based practice, we maximize life success for people facing developmental, social and behavioral challenges.”)

Julian Blackmon – Indianapolis Colts

Cause/Organization: kNot Today (Goal: “generate awareness, initiate prevention strategies, and support restorative services to end sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking of children.”)

Zack Moss – Indianapolis Colts

Cause/Organization: Kicking the Stigma (Goal: “Raising awareness about the prevalence of mental health disorders in our communities and raising and distributing funds to nonprofits and other organizations to expand treatment and research in Indiana and beyond.”)

Devin Lloyd – Jacksonville Jaguars

Cause/Organization: USO (Goal: “help service members and their families.”

Britain Covey – Philadelphia Eagles

Cause/Organization: Bridle Up Hope: The Rachel Covey Foundation (Goal: “combines horses and habits into unique experiences that inspire hope, confidence, and resilience in girls and women.”)

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders

Cause/Organization: Yellow for Life (Goal: “positive, encouraging, and evidence-based approach to suicide prevention and awareness.”)

Former BYU Cougars

Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

Cause/Organization: The White Ribbon Project (Goal: “promotes awareness about lung cancer by changing public perception of the disease. Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.”

Sione Takitaki – Cleveland Browns

Cause/Organization: American Cancer Society Ohio (Goal: “improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”)

Matt Bushman – Kansas City Chiefs

Cause/Organization: The SPEAR Fund (Goal: “collaborates with and funds anti-trafficking organizations to provide quick and effective action when it matters most.”)

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

Cause/Organization: Single Moms Planet & Diabetes Foundation (SMP Goal: “provides single mothers with comprehensive programs of financial literacy, business development, mentorship, and entrepreneurial training.”)

Cause/Organization: COPD Foundation (Goal: “help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease.”)

Former Utah State Aggies

Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Cause/Organization: Virginia Mason Fransiscan Health directed to the Phenia Mae Fund (Goal: stroke education and rehabilitation.)

Deven Thompkins – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cause/Organization: Gigi’s Playhouse (Goal: “change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.”)

Tyler Larsen – Washington Commanders

Cause/Organization: Pure Living Family (Goal: “support parents raising kids with special needs, who often sacrifice their own health and well-being for their child’s care.”)

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Pittsburgh Steelers

Cause/Organization: CASA Las Vegas (Goal: “support and promote court appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children so that they can thrive in a safe, permanent home.”)

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Ellis – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial)

Cause/Organization: Georgia Kids Belong (Goal: “improve the experiences and outcomes for kids in Georgia’s foster care system.”)

Simi Fehoko – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton)

Cause/Organization: TAPS (Goal: “providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one.”)

