On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Players Take Part In NFL’s 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

Nov 24, 2023, 7:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Local players in the NFL participated in the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.

My Cause My Cleats 2023

Like past seasons, NFL players, including multiple from the state of Utah, have chosen to support special causes and organizations by wearing custom cleats during Week 13 and 14 of the season.

“NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through My Cause My Cleats,” NFL.com describes the program. “Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.”

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Leki Fotu – Arizona Cardinals

  • Cause/Organization: American Diabetes Association (Goal: “To prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.”

Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens

  • Cause/Organization: Annie E. Casey Foundation & 4KIDS Foundation (AECF Goal: devoted to developing a brighter future for millions of children and young people with respect to their educational, economic, social and health outcomes. 4KIDS Goal: “bring hope, homes, and healing to kids and families in crisis across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, as well as the Treasure Coast and Southwest Florida.”)

Dalton Kincaid – Buffalo Bills

  • Cause/Organization: The Summit Center (Goal: “Guided by evidence-based practice, we maximize life success for people facing developmental, social and behavioral challenges.”)

Julian Blackmon – Indianapolis Colts

  • Cause/Organization: kNot Today (Goal: “generate awareness, initiate prevention strategies, and support restorative services to end sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking of children.”)

Zack Moss – Indianapolis Colts

  • Cause/Organization: Kicking the Stigma (Goal: “Raising awareness about the prevalence of mental health disorders in our communities and raising and distributing funds to nonprofits and other organizations to expand treatment and research in Indiana and beyond.”)

Devin Lloyd – Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Cause/Organization: USO (Goal: “help service members and their families.”

Britain Covey – Philadelphia Eagles

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders

  • Cause/Organization: Yellow for Life (Goal: “positive, encouraging, and evidence-based approach to suicide prevention and awareness.”)

Former BYU Cougars

Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

  • Cause/Organization: The White Ribbon Project (Goal: “promotes awareness about lung cancer by changing public perception of the disease. Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.”

Sione Takitaki – Cleveland Browns

  • Cause/Organization: American Cancer Society Ohio (Goal: “improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”)

Matt Bushman – Kansas City Chiefs

  • Cause/Organization: The SPEAR Fund (Goal: “collaborates with and funds anti-trafficking organizations to provide quick and effective action when it matters most.”)

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

  • Cause/Organization: Single Moms Planet & Diabetes Foundation (SMP Goal: “provides single mothers with comprehensive programs of financial literacy, business development, mentorship, and entrepreneurial training.”)

Jamaal Williams – New Orleans Saints

Zach Wilson – New York Jets

Fred Warner – San Francisco 49ers

  • Cause/Organization: COPD Foundation (Goal: “help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease.”)

Former Utah State Aggies

Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Deven Thompkins – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Cause/Organization: Gigi’s Playhouse (Goal: “change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all.”)

Tyler Larsen – Washington Commanders

  • Cause/Organization: Pure Living Family (Goal: “support parents raising kids with special needs, who often sacrifice their own health and well-being for their child’s care.”)

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Cause/Organization: CASA Las Vegas (Goal: “support and promote court appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children so that they can thrive in a safe, permanent home.”)

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Ellis – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial)

  • Cause/Organization: Georgia Kids Belong (Goal: “improve the experiences and outcomes for kids in Georgia’s foster care system.”)

Simi Fehoko – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton)

  • Cause/Organization: TAPS (Goal: “providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one.”)

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Dominates Western Colorado In Blowout Win

The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Western Colorado Mountaineers, 87-52, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

The Utah State Aggies prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos, 44-41, in a double-overtime thriller to end the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Luke Bottari Expected To Start Against Colorado

Bryson Barnes will not be suiting up on Saturday against Colorado. Instead, quarterback Luke Bottari will be leading the charge for Utah.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Fails To Keep Pace With Washington State

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team struggled to keep up with Washington State and the Trailblazers fell for the third time this season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson No Longer With Utah Football, Intends To Transfer

Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is no longer with the program and will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Lott Impact Trophy Finalist

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been really good earning a finalist spot for the Lott Impact Trophy after strong 2023 season.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Local Players Take Part In NFL’s 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign