2 dead 1 in critical condition in crash near Heber, U.S. Highway 40 closed

HEBER — Two people were killed and another person was hospitalized in a crash on U.S. Highway 40 Friday.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Trooper Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles: a Gray Dodge Pickup and a Black Honda Accord.

The Dodge Pickup was traveling eastbound on US-40 at milepost 47, near the Soldier Creek turn when the truck lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes.

The Honda Accord was traveling eastbound and crashed into the pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge Pickup, a 37-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 21-year-old female, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the passenger of the Honda, a 21-year-old female, was killed in the crash.

The roadway in the area is currently closed to one lane for alternating traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.