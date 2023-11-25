On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 dead 1 in critical condition in crash near Heber, U.S. Highway 40 closed

Nov 24, 2023, 8:01 PM

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s veh...

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Friday evening in Parley’s Canyon. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

HEBER — Two people were killed and another person was hospitalized in a crash on U.S. Highway 40 Friday.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Trooper Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles: a Gray Dodge Pickup and a Black Honda Accord.

The Dodge Pickup was traveling eastbound on US-40 at milepost 47, near the Soldier Creek turn when the truck lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes.

The Honda Accord was traveling eastbound and crashed into the pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge Pickup, a 37-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 21-year-old female, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the passenger of the Honda, a 21-year-old female, was killed in the crash.

The roadway in the area is currently closed to one lane for alternating traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah teen receives Congressional Award Gold Medal for outstanding community service

A Utah Teen has received a prestigious award from Congress. The honor took four years to achieve, involving hundreds of hours of volunteer and personal work.

1 hour ago

(Garland Fire Department)...

Brianna Chavez

Slick conditions lead to over 100 crashes across valley, most in Utah County

The first snow of the season in the valley took place late Thanksgiving into the early morning hours of Black Friday causing slick driving conditions.

2 hours ago

(South Salt Lake Police Department)...

Karah Brackin

South Salt Lake police honor, remember officer killed 5 years ago in line of duty

Five years ago, David Romrell, a Marine and South Salt Lake police officer, was killed in the line of duty. On Friday, he was remembered as his memory and legacy lives on.

3 hours ago

(Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue)...

Eliza Pace

One killed in Santa Clara crash

At least one person was killed in a crash on Old Highway 91 Friday morning. 

4 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

1 killed in Bountiful shooting, 1 in custody

A man was killed Friday in a fatal shooting, and another man is in custody, police said. 

4 hours ago

FILE - The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding area on Jan. 24, 2020, south of ...

Eliza Pace

6 train cars derail in Salt Lake City

No one was injured when six Union Pacific train cars derailed in the Salt Lake City rail yard Friday morning. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

2 dead 1 in critical condition in crash near Heber, U.S. Highway 40 closed