On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 critical in Heber crash near Strawberry Reservoir

Nov 24, 2023, 8:01 PM | Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 1:14 pm

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s veh...

A wrong-way semi truck crashed into three vehicles, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on Friday evening in Parley’s Canyon. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

HEBER — Two people were killed and another person was hospitalized in a crash on U.S. Highway 40 Friday.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Trooper Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles: a Gray Dodge Pickup and a Black Honda Accord.

The Dodge Pickup was traveling eastbound on US-40 at milepost 47, near the Soldier Creek turn and Strawberry Reservoir. The truck lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes.

The Honda Accord was traveling eastbound and crashed into the pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge Pickup, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Sunday as Poul Larsen.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the passenger of the Honda, a 21-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The passenger was also identified Sunday as Kelsie Remington.

Trooper Silva said the 21-year-old driver of the Honda Accord is still in the hospital and is now in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Presidential Debate in Utah

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is joined by Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah and Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics to discuss the behind-the-scenes work that went on to schedule a presidential debate in Utah.

3 hours ago

Friends and family of Ben Kerbs, who was found dead in Puerto Rico earlier this fall, came together...

Brianna Chavez

Pickleball community honor life of Utah man who died in Puerto Rico

Friends and family of a Utah man who was found dead in Puerto Rico earlier this fall came together to play a sport he loved most on Saturday, pickleball.

15 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Mark Jones

One person suffered minor burns in Logan garage fire

The Logan  fire officials say one person suffered minor burns as a result of a garage fire Saturday evening.

16 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Deseret Ne...

Mark Jones and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Man hit by semitruck, killed near Moab

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person is dead following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday evening near Moab.

16 hours ago

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning. (Morgan ...

Mark Jones and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Mountain Green home “almost total loss” after early morning fire

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning.

18 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Lehi police are investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left a man in his 60s hosp...

Mark Jones

Man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing in Lehi

The Lehi Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday evening, in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 critical in Heber crash near Strawberry Reservoir