UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 critical in Heber crash near Strawberry Reservoir

HEBER — Two people were killed and another person was hospitalized in a crash on U.S. Highway 40 Friday.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Trooper Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles: a Gray Dodge Pickup and a Black Honda Accord.

The Dodge Pickup was traveling eastbound on US-40 at milepost 47, near the Soldier Creek turn and Strawberry Reservoir. The truck lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes.

The Honda Accord was traveling eastbound and crashed into the pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge Pickup, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Sunday as Poul Larsen.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the passenger of the Honda, a 21-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The passenger was also identified Sunday as Kelsie Remington.

Trooper Silva said the 21-year-old driver of the Honda Accord is still in the hospital and is now in stable condition.

