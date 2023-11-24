On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley Dominates Western Colorado In Blowout Win

Nov 24, 2023, 7:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Western Colorado Mountaineers, 87-52, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led all scorers with 15.

First Half

The Wolverines looked dominant in the first half against the Mountaineers.

Whether it was from inside or out, Utah Valley could do no wrong.

They jumped out to a 20-2 lead after 8 minutes.

Western Colorado responded with a 10-4 run.

The Mountaineers offense began heating up but Utah Valley maintained a double-digit advantage.

No one player took on a bigger offensive load for the Wolverines.

Most of the baskets came from within the offense. Caleb Stone-Carrawell led UVU in scoring in the first half with 10.

Utah Valley took a 20-point lead just before halftime, 45-24.

Second Half

Western Colorado did a much better job of keeping up in the second half.

UVU scored 15 through the first 10 minutes of the half and WCU scored 14.

The Wolverines’ big lead made a comeback unlikely if the Mountaineers could only match the scoring output of the home team.

Utah Valley buckled down and went on another big run to put any chances of a Mountaineer comeback in the rearview mirror.

Over six minutes, the Wolverines scored 18 points to Western Colorado’s two.

UVU led by 34, 74-40, with seven minutes left.

The Wolverines held onto a 30-point lead for the rest of the game.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Take Part In NFL’s 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

Local players in the NFL participated in the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign for the 2023 season.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

The Utah State Aggies prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos, 44-41, in a double-overtime thriller to end the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Luke Bottari Expected To Start Against Colorado

Bryson Barnes will not be suiting up on Saturday against Colorado. Instead, quarterback Luke Bottari will be leading the charge for Utah.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Fails To Keep Pace With Washington State

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team struggled to keep up with Washington State and the Trailblazers fell for the third time this season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nate Johnson No Longer With Utah Football, Intends To Transfer

Utah quarterback Nate Johnson is no longer with the program and will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jonah Elliss Named Lott Impact Trophy Finalist

Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss has been really good earning a finalist spot for the Lott Impact Trophy after strong 2023 season.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Valley Dominates Western Colorado In Blowout Win