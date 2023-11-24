Utah Valley Dominates Western Colorado In Blowout Win

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Western Colorado Mountaineers, 87-52, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led all scorers with 15.

First Half

The Wolverines looked dominant in the first half against the Mountaineers.

Whether it was from inside or out, Utah Valley could do no wrong.

They jumped out to a 20-2 lead after 8 minutes.

Western Colorado responded with a 10-4 run.

The Mountaineers offense began heating up but Utah Valley maintained a double-digit advantage.

No one player took on a bigger offensive load for the Wolverines.

Most of the baskets came from within the offense. Caleb Stone-Carrawell led UVU in scoring in the first half with 10.

Utah Valley took a 20-point lead just before halftime, 45-24.

Second Half

Western Colorado did a much better job of keeping up in the second half.

UVU scored 15 through the first 10 minutes of the half and WCU scored 14.

The Wolverines’ big lead made a comeback unlikely if the Mountaineers could only match the scoring output of the home team.

Utah Valley buckled down and went on another big run to put any chances of a Mountaineer comeback in the rearview mirror.

Over six minutes, the Wolverines scored 18 points to Western Colorado’s two.

UVU led by 34, 74-40, with seven minutes left.

The Wolverines held onto a 30-point lead for the rest of the game.

Chandler Holt

