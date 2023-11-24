Social Media Reacts To BYU Women’s Soccer Comeback Over UNC

BYU women’s soccer took down North Carolina in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The win sends BYU to its second College Cup in program history. But the way they accomplished the win had social media sounding off after the match.

BYU defeated the powerhouse Tar Heels 4-3 in front of a sold-out crowd at South Field in Provo.

The Cougars opened the match down 3-0 in the first 20 minutes. Entering the 81st minute of the match, BYU still trailed 3-1.

Brecken Mozingo scored a goal off her right foot to bring BYU within one. Then, one minute later, Bella Folino came through with her second goal to give BYU the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

After the equalizer, it felt like BYU was in a spot to take down the Tar Heels in an overtime period. But BYU wanted the victory in regulation.

On the snowy pitch, BYU stayed in attack mode. In the 89th minute, senior captain Olivia Wade-Katoa did the unthinkable, scoring the go-ahead goal to put BYU in front.

It was an improbable comeback victory that extends BYU’s season, where they will face Stanford on Friday, December 1, in Cary, North Carolina.

Social Media reacts to BYU women’s soccer win over North Carolina

Here are some notable social media reactions to BYU soccer’s big win.

One for the ages! Cougs fall behind 3-0 IN 1ST HALF? Battle back – at one point scoring 3️⃣ goals in 8️⃣ minutes and win in regulation 4-3 vs. North Carolina to advance to the College Cup: Women’s Soccer’s Final 4️⃣! “Instant Classic” in BYU Sports history💙⚽️🏆 https://t.co/oNjxKcGGdQ — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) November 25, 2023

#BYU scores 4 second half goals… 3 in the final 9 1/2 minutes to match the largest comeback in NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament history. They beat North Carolina 4-3 and advance to the Final Four.#NCAASoccer #BYUSoccer @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) November 25, 2023

Incredible win for #BYU to take down a powerhouse program like North Carolina. UNC is a 21-time champion in the NCAA Tournament. BYU roared back from down 0-3 to win 4-3. Two wins away from a National Title.#BYUwSOC #NCAASoccer — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2023

😳😳🤯❕@byusoccer_w storms back❕ After being down 3-0 at the half, the Cougars score 4 goals in the 2nd Half & advance to the Final Four❕ pic.twitter.com/DBfGmdD4L7 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 25, 2023

Women’s Soccer!!!! Let’s GOOO!!! — Diljeet Dosanjh Taylor (@ddosanjhtaylor) November 25, 2023

BYU women’s soccer just pulled off the biggest comeback in BYU sports history. Great job @byusoccer_w ! On to the final 4! pic.twitter.com/XiQnyed5Km — Riley Gates (@Leftygates26) November 25, 2023

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

