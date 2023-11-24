On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Coasts To Win Over Merrimack

Nov 24, 2023, 9:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball returned to the comfort of home at the Huntsman Center to host Merrimack after Thanksgiving, coasting to another win.

By halftime the Utes led the Warriors convincingly at 55 – 15 and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 98-34.

The Utes will continue their home-stand hosting Carroll College on Tuesday, November 28. Tipoff is at 11:00 am MT and can be streamed on Utah Live Stream-2.

Utah will follow that up hosting rival BYU on December 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tipoff that can be viewed on the Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -22 points
  • Rebound Leader: Reese Ross– 11 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 11 assists

Pili was 8-11 from the paint, 1-4 from the three, and 5-6 from the line while adding six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 26 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came in second in scoring with 18 going 6-8 from both the field and the three.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Maty Wilke and Reese Ross with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women went 33 of 68 from the field, 17 of 45 from the three, and 15 of 21 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 50 rebounds, 28 assists, two blocks, and 15 steals to bring the Warriors down.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To BYU Women’s Soccer Comeback Over UNC

Social media was buzzing after BYU took down North Carolina in the women's NCAA Tournament.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Defeats UNC In Miracle Comeback, Advances To College Cup

BYU pulled off an improbable comeback victory over North Carolina.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Dominates Western Colorado In Blowout Win

The Utah Valley Wolverines blew out the Western Colorado Mountaineers, 87-52, to improve to 4-2 on the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Take Part In NFL’s 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign

Local players in the NFL participated in the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” campaign for the 2023 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Defeats New Mexico In Double OT Thriller

The Utah State Aggies prevailed over the New Mexico Lobos, 44-41, in a double-overtime thriller to end the season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Luke Bottari Expected To Start Against Colorado

Bryson Barnes will not be suiting up on Saturday against Colorado. Instead, quarterback Luke Bottari will be leading the charge for Utah.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Women’s Basketball Coasts To Win Over Merrimack