Utah Women’s Basketball Coasts To Win Over Merrimack

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball returned to the comfort of home at the Huntsman Center to host Merrimack after Thanksgiving, coasting to another win.

By halftime the Utes led the Warriors convincingly at 55 – 15 and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 98-34.

The Utes will continue their home-stand hosting Carroll College on Tuesday, November 28. Tipoff is at 11:00 am MT and can be streamed on Utah Live Stream-2.

Utah will follow that up hosting rival BYU on December 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tipoff that can be viewed on the Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -22 points

Rebound Leader: Reese Ross– 11 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 11 assists

Pili was 8-11 from the paint, 1-4 from the three, and 5-6 from the line while adding six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 26 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came in second in scoring with 18 going 6-8 from both the field and the three.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Maty Wilke and Reese Ross with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women went 33 of 68 from the field, 17 of 45 from the three, and 15 of 21 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 50 rebounds, 28 assists, two blocks, and 15 steals to bring the Warriors down.

