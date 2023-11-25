College Gameday Crew Shares BYU/Oklahoma State Picks

On the Site:
STILLWATER, Okla. – ESPN College Gameday hasn’t discussed BYU football much in the past month due to the Cougars losing ways in recent weeks.

During the Saturday, November 25 edition of Gameday, BYU’s game today against Oklahoma State was brought up in the Saturday Selections portion of the show.

Clean sweep from College Gameday Crew for BYU/Oklahoma State

The crew was on the field inside Michigan Stadium before the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry game. Former Michigan great and current Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the celebrity guest picker.

The College Gameday folks are falling in line with the prognosticators. They aren’t giving BYU a chance against Oklahoma State.

The entire set picked Oklahoma State to take down BYU in Stillwater.

“We’ve learned a lot about the Latter-day Saints folks whenever we traveled out to Utah … they have not performed great on the football field thus far. So give me Oklahoma State with a trip to the Big 12 ‘CHOMP’ionship.”

Aidan Hutchinson agrees.

“Oklahoma State, for sure. They’ve had a weird year, but they had some big wins and they are playing them at home, I like Oklahoma State.”

Lee Corso said BYU will enjoy the Eskimo Joe’s but not the game

The coach Lee Corso liked that pick from Hutchinson.

“BYU’s first trip to Stillwater. They’ll enjoy the Eskimo Joe’s, but they’ll lose the game. Oklahoma State,” said Corso.

For those wondering, Eskimo Joe’s is a popular restaurant in Stillwater. It’s one of the top restaurants on Big 12 campuses.

Herbstreit rounds out the agreement on Oklahoma State.

“[Oklahoma State]’s had an interesting and it’s kind of been a little bit of a roller coaster ride for them, but here they are. They’re 60 minutes away from getting to a conference championship. Nobody would have said that in August. Give Mike Gundy a lot of credit, they win today and they go on to play Texas for a right to win a championship. That’s pretty cool.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

