Jazz Markkanen, Clarkson Out, Kessler Probable Against Pelicans

Nov 25, 2023, 11:44 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY –  The Utah Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) and Jordan Clarkson (illness) on Saturday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz announced the absences after the team returned from an 0-2 road trip with blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

After missing the last two and a half weeks with an elbow injury, second-year center Walker Kessler is listed as probable for the Jazz against the Pelicans.

Markkanen, Clarkson Out For Jazz

The injuries to Markkanen and Clarkson come at an inopportune time for a struggling Jazz roster in desperate need of a win.

The Jazz have opened the season with a 4-11 record, and have lost four straight including an embarrassing 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Portland led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter before the Jazz halved the deficit in the final minutes. Markkanen and Clarkson as the Jazz’s two leading scorers cominbing for 42 points per game.

Kessler is probable to return to the Jazz after missing the team’s last seven games. The All-Rookie center averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over his first eight appearances.

Pelicans Coming Off Late Win Over Clippers

The Pelicans will be on short rest when they face the Jazz after beating the Clippers 116-106 in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points in the win while Brandon Ingram added 30.

After a 4-6 start to the season, the Pelicans have found their stride in recent weeks. New Orleans has won five of their last six games dating back to November 14 with their lone loss coming by a single point against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans will be without CJ McCollum (lung) and Trey Murphy III (knee) against the Jazz.

How To Watch Jazz And Pelicans

The Jazz will host the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

