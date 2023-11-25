On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Vs. Colorado Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 25, 2023, 12:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to end the season on a high note against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Coming off of three losses in four games, the Utes sit at seventh in the Pac-12 with a record of 7-4.

Check back here for live updates and analysis from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Tyler Batty Plows Over Oklahoma State Player After Catch On Fake Punt

Tyler Batty attempted a hurdle before plowing over an Oklahoma State player on a fake punt play against the No. 20 Cowboys.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luke Bottari Posts Second Rushing TD To Extend Utah Lead

In his first start, QB Luke Bottari ran in both of the Utes' first two touchdowns to give Utah a 20-10 lead over Colorado.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keelan Marion Sprints For Touchdown During BYU-Oklahoma State Game

Keelan Marion sprinted to the end zone for a lead-stretching touchdown during the Cougars' game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Eddie Heckard Returns Pick For Touchdown Against Oklahoma State

Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned the ball for a touchdown during the Cougars' game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Takes Lead Over Oklahoma State On Jake Retzlaff Keeper

Jake Retzlaff kept the ball before running into the end zone for a first quarter lead during the Cougars' game against Oklahoma State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luke Bottari Puts Utah On Board With Rushing TD In First Start

Walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari put Utah on the board early with a rushing touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Football Vs. Colorado Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More