BYU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Updates, Analysis From Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU/Oklahoma State is a must-win game for both teams.

For BYU, the Cougars need a sixth victory to extend their season. The stakes are higher for Oklahoma State as the Pokes will clinch a bid to the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas with a victory.

BYU/Oklahoma State Game Day Reading

What they are saying entering today’s game

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on the quarterback situation: “You have to prove it on the field, guys. We have to see it, so I know guys are playing banged up; we have a lot of guys playing banged up, they have to compete with the guys on the depth chart to earn the right to be on the field. So whenever there’s a change-up in the starting position or the depth chart, it is because guys have earned their spot. Guys that have dropped, whether it’s production or whether it’s health. That’s all factors in us making the decision.”

Mike Gundy shares his thoughts on BYU: “They’re a good addition to the league, we’ve mentioned that. I think that from coast to coast, their logo would trigger in most people’s minds a Power Five school forever. I thought they were,” said Gundy. “I didn’t know what Power Five was or different conferences or levels when I was, you know, Junior High and High School and college. I always thought they were what people consider a big conference school.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper