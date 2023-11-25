On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
BYU Will Be Without Kingsley Suamataia Against Oklahoma State

Nov 25, 2023, 12:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU football will be short-handed along the offensive line against Oklahoma State today. Kingsley Suamataia did not make the trip, as he is out today against the Pokes.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told the Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell that Suamataia is injured.

With Suamataia out, BYU’s offensive line will feature Brayden Keim at left tackle, who has been the starter at the right tackle spot. At right tackle, Utah transfer Simi Moala could be getting the nod. The other option for BYU at right tackle is former Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle Suamataia was honored last week during BYU’s Senior Day as a redshirt sophomore. Suamataia is a draft-eligible prospect for the 2024 NFL draft. Entering the year, Suamataia was projected by many draftniks as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Suamataia has started 23 games over the past two seasons for BYU. According to Pro Football Focus grades, Suamataia has only allowed two sacks during his time as the starting offensive tackle for the Cougars. Those two sacks given up were against the Texas Longhorns earlier this season.

Suamataia transferred to BYU two years ago after a brief stint with the University of Oregon. Coming out of Orem High School in Utah, Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

BYU is taking on Oklahoma State today at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ABC and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

