BYU Will Be Without Kingsley Suamataia Against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU football will be short-handed along the offensive line against Oklahoma State today. Kingsley Suamataia did not make the trip, as he is out today against the Pokes.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told the Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell that Suamataia is injured.

Kalani says starting LT Kingsley Suamataia is hurt and did not make the trip; same for starting safety Ethan Slade. Talan Alfrey, who returned from injury two weeks ago, will get his first start of the season at safety, alongside Crew Wakley. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) November 25, 2023

With Suamataia out, BYU’s offensive line will feature Brayden Keim at left tackle, who has been the starter at the right tackle spot. At right tackle, Utah transfer Simi Moala could be getting the nod. The other option for BYU at right tackle is former Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle Suamataia was honored last week during BYU’s Senior Day as a redshirt sophomore. Suamataia is a draft-eligible prospect for the 2024 NFL draft. Entering the year, Suamataia was projected by many draftniks as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Suamataia has started 23 games over the past two seasons for BYU. According to Pro Football Focus grades, Suamataia has only allowed two sacks during his time as the starting offensive tackle for the Cougars. Those two sacks given up were against the Texas Longhorns earlier this season.

Suamataia transferred to BYU two years ago after a brief stint with the University of Oregon. Coming out of Orem High School in Utah, Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

BYU is taking on Oklahoma State today at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ABC and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast

