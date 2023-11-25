BYU’s Eddie Heckard Returns Pick For Touchdown Against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned the ball for a touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

With 12:47 left in the first half, Bowman, the Cowboys’ quarterback, began an Oklahoma State drive by tossing an interception to Heckard on his team’s own six-yard line. The BYU defensive back returned the ball six yards for a touchdown.

Heckard’s pick-six gave the Cougars a 14-6 lead.

Heckard entered the game having recorded 42 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and five pass breakups this season.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma State is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

