Keelan Marion Sprints For Touchdown During BYU-Oklahoma State Game

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion sprinted to the end zone for a lead-stretching touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Keelan Marion stretches BYU’s lead over Oklahoma St.

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

With 3:29 to go in the second quarter, Marion took a handoff around the edge of the offensive line and his blockers before sprinting into the end zone. Marion’s touchdown extended BYU’s lead to 21-6.

The touchdown capped a six-play, 89-yard drive that took 2:54.

After the score, Marion had one carry for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for four yards.

Marion entered the game with 18 catches for 201 yards and six rushes for 13 yards and two touchdowns this season.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma State is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland