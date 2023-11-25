On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keelan Marion Sprints For Touchdown During BYU-Oklahoma State Game

Nov 25, 2023, 3:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

STILLWATER, Okla.BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion sprinted to the end zone for a lead-stretching touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Keelan Marion stretches BYU’s lead over Oklahoma St.

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

With 3:29 to go in the second quarter, Marion took a handoff around the edge of the offensive line and his blockers before sprinting into the end zone. Marion’s touchdown extended BYU’s lead to 21-6.

The touchdown capped a six-play, 89-yard drive that took 2:54.

After the score, Marion had one carry for 11 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for four yards.

Marion entered the game with 18 catches for 201 yards and six rushes for 13 yards and two touchdowns this season.

BYU’s game against Oklahoma State is broadcast on ABC, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Tyler Batty Plows Over Oklahoma State Player After Catch On Fake Punt

Tyler Batty attempted a hurdle before plowing over an Oklahoma State player on a fake punt play against the No. 20 Cowboys.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luke Bottari Posts Second Rushing TD To Extend Utah Lead

In his first start, QB Luke Bottari ran in both of the Utes' first two touchdowns to give Utah a 20-10 lead over Colorado.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Eddie Heckard Returns Pick For Touchdown Against Oklahoma State

Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned the ball for a touchdown during the Cougars' game against the No. 20 Oklahoma State.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Takes Lead Over Oklahoma State On Jake Retzlaff Keeper

Jake Retzlaff kept the ball before running into the end zone for a first quarter lead during the Cougars' game against Oklahoma State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luke Bottari Puts Utah On Board With Rushing TD In First Start

Walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari put Utah on the board early with a rushing touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Will Be Without Kingsley Suamataia Against Oklahoma State

BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia will not be playing today against Oklahoma State.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Keelan Marion Sprints For Touchdown During BYU-Oklahoma State Game