BYU’s Tyler Batty Plows Over Oklahoma State Player After Catch On Fake Punt

STILLWATER, Okla. – BYU defensive end Tyler Batty attempted a hurdle before plowing over an Oklahoma State player on a fake punt play during the Cougars’ game against the No. 20 Cowboys.

The Cowboys hosted the Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium (Capacity: 55,509) in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 25.

With 58 seconds until halftime, BYU punter Ryan Rehkow connected with Batty for a 36-yard gain on 4th & 6 from BYU’s own 39-yard line.

After his reception, Batty ran down the middle of the field before attempting a hurdle and running into an Oklahoma State defender. Batty was tackled at the Oklahoma State 25-yard line.

BYU finished the drive with a field goal by Will Ferrin to push the Cougars’ lead to 24-6.

The Cougars took the 18-point lead into the halftime break.

Before the game, Batty had recorded 48 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery this season.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

It was the first time that BYU had played Oklahoma State on a non-neutral field.

BYU entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak after dropping games to No. 7 Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, and No. 14 Oklahoma. The Cougars currently own a 5-6 record, including 2-6 in Big 12 Conference games.

Oklahoma State came into the contest with an 8-3 record, including 6-2 in league games. The Cowboys will welcome the Cougars after defeating Houston in Week 12. Oklahoma State owns wins over Central Arkansas, Arizona State, Kansas State, No. 23 Kansas, West Virginia, Cincinnati, No. 9 Oklahoma, and Houston. The Cowboys have lost to South Alabama, Iowa State, and UCF.

Series History

The Cougars and Cowboys had played two times previously. Oklahoma State owned a 2-0 lead in the series entering 2023.

Oklahoma State and BYU first played in 1974 when the Cowboys beat the Cougars in the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona. Oklahoma State defeated BYU, 16-6.

Two years later, the teams met again in the Citrus Bowl. Oklahoma State beat BYU in the Orlando, Florida game, 49-21.

