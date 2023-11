Utah Football Ends Season With Win Over Colorado Buffaloes

SALT LAKE CITY โ€“ Utah Football defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 23-17, in Rice-Eccles Stadium to end the season 8-4.

Walk-on QB Luke Bottari got his first career start and played well. He ran in two touchdowns and added 61 yards through the air with a 60% completion percentage.

Utah vs. Colorado Pregame

Every man, every play โ€ผ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/KzvAQSWSnM โ€” Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

For the seniors ๐Ÿ™Œ pic.twitter.com/ogourWSd03 โ€” Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Utah wins the toss and has elected to defer to the second half. Utes up on defense first.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Big 3rd and 2 here on the Utah 39. Karene Reid and Van Fillinger on the stop. 4th and 1.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado is able to move the chains on 4th and short. Buffs now on the Utah 35. Utah gets a sack and fumble recovery started by Connor Oโ€™Toole and finished up by Van Fillinger.#GoUtes #Thing1 #Thing2 โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Time to see what this Bottari Ferrari Party is all about.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Jaโ€™Quinden Jackson with two carries that move the chains no problem.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Jaylon Glover takes off for 30 yards. 1st and goal #Utes.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Ainโ€™t no party like a Bottari Party cuz a Bottari Party wonโ€™t stop.#Utes strike first with a 3-yard Bottari TD.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

First start and first TD for Luke Bottari ๐Ÿ™Œ pic.twitter.com/eEeOcU0HOd โ€” Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 25, 2023

Utah football strikes first on eight rushing plays ended by a Luke Bottari 2-yard rushing touchdown. What a start for the first-time starter.#UTAH 7 | #COLORADO 0 4:03 Q1#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

RELATED: Luke Bottari Puts Utah On Board With Rushing TD In First Start

Cole Bishop with the sack. 2nd and 18 for Colorado.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Sione Vaki gets the stop on 3rd and 6. Buffs will punt.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Second Quarter

First Luke Bottari pass is complete to Mikey Matthews for a gain of 14.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari casually walks off to the side as Jaylon Glover takes the snap. 3rd and 4 #Utes. โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah settles for a Cole Becker field goal. Good from 34 yards out.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah football extends their lead with a 34-yard Cole Becker field goal.#UTAH 10 | #Colorado 0 11:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH #GoUtes โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado gets on the board with a trick play.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado gets on the board on a 30-yard trick play to Dylan Edwards.#UTAH 10 | #COLORADO 7 8:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari is 2-2 now on passes. This one completed to Munir McClain and there was a roughing the passer penalty. #Utes in the red zone.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Jaylon Glover with a filthy run for 19-yards. #Utes on the Colorado 5.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah failed to punch the ball in so Cole Becker is out to attempt the 22-yard field goal. Itโ€™s good.#GoUtes #22Forever โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah extends their lead off a 22-yard field goal from Cole Becker.#UTAH 13 | #Colorado 7 1:38 Q2#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado looked to have a touchdown but replay called it back. Buffs out to attempt a 37-yard field goal which is good.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado adds their own field goal to chip away at Utahโ€™s lead.#UTAH 13 | #COLORADO 10 :20 Q2#COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

HALFTIME#Utes go into the locker room with a 13-10 lead. Utah has 157 yards of total offense- 22 yards passing and 135 rushing. The Buffs are at 163 yards of total offense- 129 yards passing and 34 rushing.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Up 13-10 at the half ๐Ÿ™Œ pic.twitter.com/rZF4jCWDm3 โ€” Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Nothing going this possession for the #Utes. Jack Bouwmeester out to punt. Colorado breaks loose but lots of flags. This one is coming back.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah defense really showed up and showed out. Colorado punts.#Utes to start on their own 38.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

On 4th and short Luke Bottari gains 16 throwing to Luka Calderalla. #GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Weโ€™re just splitting hairs here LITERALLY after Colorado gets a penalty for touching. Made it easy for Luke Bottari to punch it in on the next play.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke with his second TD on the ground puts us up 20-10 ๐Ÿ™Œ ๐Ÿ“บ @Pac12Network #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gldRbLWb2B โ€” Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari is up to two touchdown on the year for the #Utes.#UTAH 20 | #COLORADO 10 7:10 Q3#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

RELATED: Luke Bottari Posts Second Rushing TD To Extend Utah Lead

Cole Bishop lays the hammer down.#Utes ball again.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Sione Vaki ducks and gets a few more for 17 yards.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari completes to Mikey Matthews on 4th and 3. Gain of 5.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Cole Becker puts a 31-yard field goal through the posts.#GoUtes โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado cuts Utahโ€™s lead after an 18-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter.#COLvsUTAH โ€” Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Touchdown Colorado! ๐Ÿฆฌ Ryan Staub finds Travis Hunter and @CUBuffsFootball makes it a one score game! ๐Ÿ‘€ pic.twitter.com/pXzjoQdIxA โ€” FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Colorado cuts Utahโ€™s lead off a Travis Hunter 18-yard touchdown pass.#UTAH 23 | #COLORADO 17 7:31 Q4#COLvsUTAH โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Letโ€™s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.ย

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) andย The Saturday Showย (Saturday from 10 a.m.โ€“12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her onย X,ย Instagram, andย Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah takes down Colorado in season finale? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utahโ€™s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.