On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Utah Football Ends Season With Win Over Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 25, 2023, 4:03 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Utah Utes Colorado Buffaloes College Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 23-17, in Rice-Eccles Stadium to end the season 8-4.

Walk-on QB Luke Bottari got his first career start and played well. He ran in two touchdowns and added 61 yards through the air with a 60% completion percentage.

Utah vs. Colorado Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

RELATED: Luke Bottari Puts Utah On Board With Rushing TD In First Start

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes

— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

RELATED: Luke Bottari Posts Second Rushing TD To Extend Utah Lead

Fourth Quarter

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah takes down Colorado in season finale? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Daniel Skousen vacuums his home, damaged by August's wildfire, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lahaina,...

Rebecca Boone

Maui residents wonder if their burned town can be made safe

Maui residents want to know if their community can be made safe. The answer is - no one knows for sure.

2 minutes ago

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning. (Morgan ...

Mark Jones

Mountain Green home a total loss after early morning fire, no injuries

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Mountain Green early Saturday morning.

22 minutes ago

FILE PHOTO: Lehi police are investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left a man in his 60s hosp...

Mark Jones

Man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing in Lehi

The Lehi Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday evening, in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

47 minutes ago

On the heels of Black Friday, it's a time for shoppers to look beyond the big box stores. For many,...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s the lifeblood of the city;’ Shoppers support Utah creators on Small Business Saturday

On the heels of Black Friday, it's a time for shoppers to look beyond the big box stores. For many, it's a chance to see a side of Salt Lake they never knew existed.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Double Overtime Loss To Oklahoma State

The BYU Cougars failed to clinch bowl eligibility and suffered a season-ending loss in double overtime to the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fails To Reach Bowl Eligibility, Falls In Double OT At Oklahoma State

The BYU Cougars came up short in their 2023 season finale and suffered a double-overtime loss on the road to No. 20 Oklahoma State.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Football Ends Season With Win Over Colorado Buffaloes