Utah Football Ends Season With Win Over Colorado Buffaloes

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 23-17, in Rice-Eccles Stadium to end the season 8-4.

Walk-on QB Luke Bottari got his first career start and played well. He ran in two touchdowns and added 61 yards through the air with a 60% completion percentage.

Utah vs. Colorado Pregame

Every man, every play ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KzvAQSWSnM — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

For the seniors 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ogourWSd03 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

Utah wins the toss and has elected to defer to the second half. Utes up on defense first.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Big 3rd and 2 here on the Utah 39. Karene Reid and Van Fillinger on the stop. 4th and 1.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado is able to move the chains on 4th and short. Buffs now on the Utah 35. Utah gets a sack and fumble recovery started by Connor O’Toole and finished up by Van Fillinger.#GoUtes #Thing1 #Thing2 — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Time to see what this Bottari Ferrari Party is all about.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson with two carries that move the chains no problem.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Jaylon Glover takes off for 30 yards. 1st and goal #Utes.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Ain’t no party like a Bottari Party cuz a Bottari Party won’t stop.#Utes strike first with a 3-yard Bottari TD.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

First start and first TD for Luke Bottari 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eEeOcU0HOd — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 25, 2023

Utah football strikes first on eight rushing plays ended by a Luke Bottari 2-yard rushing touchdown. What a start for the first-time starter.#UTAH 7 | #COLORADO 0 4:03 Q1#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Cole Bishop with the sack. 2nd and 18 for Colorado.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Sione Vaki gets the stop on 3rd and 6. Buffs will punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Second Quarter

First Luke Bottari pass is complete to Mikey Matthews for a gain of 14.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari casually walks off to the side as Jaylon Glover takes the snap. 3rd and 4 #Utes. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah settles for a Cole Becker field goal. Good from 34 yards out.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah football extends their lead with a 34-yard Cole Becker field goal.#UTAH 10 | #Colorado 0 11:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado gets on the board with a trick play.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado gets on the board on a 30-yard trick play to Dylan Edwards.#UTAH 10 | #COLORADO 7 8:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari is 2-2 now on passes. This one completed to Munir McClain and there was a roughing the passer penalty. #Utes in the red zone.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Jaylon Glover with a filthy run for 19-yards. #Utes on the Colorado 5.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah failed to punch the ball in so Cole Becker is out to attempt the 22-yard field goal. It’s good.#GoUtes #22Forever — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah extends their lead off a 22-yard field goal from Cole Becker.#UTAH 13 | #Colorado 7 1:38 Q2#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado looked to have a touchdown but replay called it back. Buffs out to attempt a 37-yard field goal which is good.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado adds their own field goal to chip away at Utah’s lead.#UTAH 13 | #COLORADO 10 :20 Q2#COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

HALFTIME#Utes go into the locker room with a 13-10 lead. Utah has 157 yards of total offense- 22 yards passing and 135 rushing. The Buffs are at 163 yards of total offense- 129 yards passing and 34 rushing.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Up 13-10 at the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rZF4jCWDm3 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Nothing going this possession for the #Utes. Jack Bouwmeester out to punt. Colorado breaks loose but lots of flags. This one is coming back.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Utah defense really showed up and showed out. Colorado punts.#Utes to start on their own 38.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

On 4th and short Luke Bottari gains 16 throwing to Luka Calderalla. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

We’re just splitting hairs here LITERALLY after Colorado gets a penalty for touching. Made it easy for Luke Bottari to punch it in on the next play.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke with his second TD on the ground puts us up 20-10 🙌 📺 @Pac12Network #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gldRbLWb2B — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari is up to two touchdown on the year for the #Utes.#UTAH 20 | #COLORADO 10 7:10 Q3#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

Cole Bishop lays the hammer down.#Utes ball again.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Sione Vaki ducks and gets a few more for 17 yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Luke Bottari completes to Mikey Matthews on 4th and 3. Gain of 5.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Cole Becker puts a 31-yard field goal through the posts.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Colorado cuts Utah’s lead after an 18-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter.#COLvsUTAH — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023

Touchdown Colorado! 🦬 Ryan Staub finds Travis Hunter and @CUBuffsFootball makes it a one score game! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXzjoQdIxA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Colorado cuts Utah’s lead off a Travis Hunter 18-yard touchdown pass.#UTAH 23 | #COLORADO 17 7:31 Q4#COLvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023

