Utah Football Ends Season With Win Over Colorado Buffaloes
Nov 25, 2023, 4:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 23-17, in Rice-Eccles Stadium to end the season 8-4.
Walk-on QB Luke Bottari got his first career start and played well. He ran in two touchdowns and added 61 yards through the air with a 60% completion percentage.
Utah vs. Colorado Pregame
Every man, every play ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KzvAQSWSnM
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
For the seniors 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ogourWSd03
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
This view never gets old. 😍😍😍#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ZiQbnnUuha
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 25, 2023
Let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/XgpsKYfK1Z
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
First Half
First Quarter
Utah wins the toss and has elected to defer to the second half.
Utes up on defense first.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Big 3rd and 2 here on the Utah 39. Karene Reid and Van Fillinger on the stop. 4th and 1.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Colorado is able to move the chains on 4th and short. Buffs now on the Utah 35.
Utah gets a sack and fumble recovery started by Connor O’Toole and finished up by Van Fillinger.#GoUtes #Thing1 #Thing2
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Time to see what this Bottari Ferrari Party is all about.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Ja’Quinden Jackson with two carries that move the chains no problem.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Jaylon Glover takes off for 30 yards. 1st and goal #Utes.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Ain’t no party like a Bottari Party cuz a Bottari Party won’t stop.#Utes strike first with a 3-yard Bottari TD.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
First start and first TD for Luke Bottari 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eEeOcU0HOd
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 25, 2023
Utah football strikes first on eight rushing plays ended by a Luke Bottari 2-yard rushing touchdown. What a start for the first-time starter.#UTAH 7 | #COLORADO 0
4:03 Q1#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Cole Bishop with the sack. 2nd and 18 for Colorado.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Sione Vaki gets the stop on 3rd and 6. Buffs will punt.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Second Quarter
First Luke Bottari pass is complete to Mikey Matthews for a gain of 14.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Luke Bottari casually walks off to the side as Jaylon Glover takes the snap. 3rd and 4 #Utes.
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Utah settles for a Cole Becker field goal. Good from 34 yards out.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Utah football extends their lead with a 34-yard Cole Becker field goal.#UTAH 10 | #Colorado 0
11:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH #GoUtes
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Colorado gets on the board with a trick play.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
What a way to get on the board!! 😤 @_ryanstaub ➡️ @Tooswiftj5 ➡️ @dylan_edwards02
📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/jhezsuO9Rt
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 25, 2023
Colorado gets on the board on a 30-yard trick play to Dylan Edwards.#UTAH 10 | #COLORADO 7
8:17 Q2#COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Luke Bottari is 2-2 now on passes. This one completed to Munir McClain and there was a roughing the passer penalty. #Utes in the red zone.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Jaylon Glover with a filthy run for 19-yards. #Utes on the Colorado 5.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Utah failed to punch the ball in so Cole Becker is out to attempt the 22-yard field goal. It’s good.#GoUtes #22Forever
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Utah extends their lead off a 22-yard field goal from Cole Becker.#UTAH 13 | #Colorado 7
1:38 Q2#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Colorado looked to have a touchdown but replay called it back. Buffs out to attempt a 37-yard field goal which is good.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Colorado adds their own field goal to chip away at Utah’s lead.#UTAH 13 | #COLORADO 10
:20 Q2#COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
HALFTIME#Utes go into the locker room with a 13-10 lead.
Utah has 157 yards of total offense- 22 yards passing and 135 rushing.
The Buffs are at 163 yards of total offense- 129 yards passing and 34 rushing.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Up 13-10 at the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rZF4jCWDm3
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
Second Half
Third Quarter
Nothing going this possession for the #Utes.
Jack Bouwmeester out to punt. Colorado breaks loose but lots of flags. This one is coming back.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Utah defense really showed up and showed out. Colorado punts.#Utes to start on their own 38.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Luke Bottari found Landen King for 18 yards and the first down. Nice effort from King.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
On 4th and short Luke Bottari gains 16 throwing to Luka Calderalla. #GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
We’re just splitting hairs here LITERALLY after Colorado gets a penalty for touching.
Made it easy for Luke Bottari to punch it in on the next play.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Luke with his second TD on the ground puts us up 20-10 🙌
📺 @Pac12Network #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gldRbLWb2B
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
Luke Bottari is up to two touchdown on the year for the #Utes.#UTAH 20 | #COLORADO 10
7:10 Q3#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Cole Bishop lays the hammer down.#Utes ball again.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Sione Vaki ducks and gets a few more for 17 yards.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Luke Bottari completes to Mikey Matthews on 4th and 3. Gain of 5.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Fourth Quarter
Cole Becker puts a 31-yard field goal through the posts.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
#Utes extend their lead with a 31-yard Cole Becker field goal.#UTAH 23 | #COLORADO 10
11:31 Q4#GoUtes #COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Colorado cuts Utah’s lead after an 18-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter.#COLvsUTAH
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 25, 2023
Touchdown Colorado! 🦬
Ryan Staub finds Travis Hunter and @CUBuffsFootball makes it a one score game! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXzjoQdIxA
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
Colorado cuts Utah’s lead off a Travis Hunter 18-yard touchdown pass.#UTAH 23 | #COLORADO 17
7:31 Q4#COLvsUTAH
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Utah finishes the regular season with an 8-4 record. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Ifsy8ShoMl
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2023
Sending our seniors out in style! 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/5ONo8qq9ym
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
